Bigeye tuna get ‘modest’ reprieve as fishing nations cut quotas
The world’s major fishing nations have agreed “modest” quota cuts for the under-pressure Atlantic Bigeye tuna but critics say more should be done to protect an important food resource.
Scientists warn that unless the catch is reduced, stocks of Thunnus obesus — especially prized for sashimi in Japan and canned worldwide — could collapse within years.
A scientific report prepared for last year’s failed meeting of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) showed numbers had plummeted to less than 20 percent of historic levels.
This is only about half what is needed to support a “maximum sustainable yield” — the largest catch that can be taken without compromising the long-term stability of a species.
Going into the meeting in Majorca, Spain, ICCAT had a headline quota of 65,000 tonnes, allocated to the seven groups, including Japan and the EU, with the largest catch.
When smaller members were included, this rose to around 77,000 tonnes, pushing the Bigeye further into the danger zone, according to NGOs.
ICCAT agreed this time around to cut this main quota to 62,500 tonnes in 2020 and 61,500 tonnes in 2021.
– ‘Fairly modest’ reduction –
The reduction “is fairly modest,” said Daniel Gaertner of the Institute of Research for Development in Marseille, France.
“It’s good news but we are disappointed that overfishing will continue,” added fisheries expert Grantly Galland with the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Galland had told AFP before the Majorca meeting that “a quota of 60,000 tonnes would be too high” and suggested 50,000 tonnes instead.
Experts calculate that cutting the total catch to 50,000 tonnes would give Bigeye tuna a 70 percent chance of recovery by 2028.
Yvon Riva, head of the French frozen tuna association Orthongel, said the changes were “severe, they are going to hurt us but they are going in the right direction.”
Under the new system, parties with catches above 10,000 tonnes will have to reduce them by 21 percent in 2020.
Those on 3,500-10,000 tonnes must cut their catch next year by 17 percent, with those on 1,000-3,500 tonnes dropping 10 percent.
Those below 1,000 tonnes will be allowed to maintain recent catches but these will be reviewed.
ICCAT also decided to limit the use of floating rafts which provide cover and so attract tuna, especially juvenile fish, so that they are more easily caught.
From the current 500 rafts, each boat will only be allowed to use 350 next year and 300 in 2021.
In addition, there will be a moritorium on the use of such rafts in the Atlantic for two months in 2020 and three months in 2021.
For albacore tuna, also seriously over-fished, ICCAT members accepted a quota of 110,000 tonnes from 2020.
The meeting also looked at the future of the shortfin mako, also known as the blue pointer or bonito shark, and which is among the most at risk.
It is already protected under international trade by the wild fauna and flora CITES convention but smaller ICCAT members wanting a complete ban in the North Atlantic could not reconcile their position with EU and US counter proposals.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
George Conway suggests Trump could get impeached again if GOP Senate lets him off the hook
Could President Donald Trump be the first president in American history to get impeached twice?
George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested on Tuesday that Democrats could pursue a second impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump if Republicans in the Senate let the president off the hook.
While reacting to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to push articles of impeachment by the end of the year while also continuing other investigations into the president next year, Conway said there's nothing stopping Democrats from launching another inquiry should they uncover even more damning proof of presidential misconduct.
Convicted ex-Trump advisor George Papadopoulos is running for Congress
A former advisor to President Donald Trump who admitted lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russians announced Monday he is running for a US Congress seat in California.
"I'm running for the 25th congressional district," George Papadopoulos told Fox News.
"I'm here to promote the America-first agenda, and to enact legislation that has real-life consequences for the American people."
The seat, in the suburbs of Los Angeles, was vacated this month by Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned amid lurid revelations about her private life and the publication of nude photos without her consent.
Breaking Banner
Reporters are refusing to face the ugly truth about the GOP
After two weeks of gripping testimony that established Donald Trump’s flagrant abuse of power beyond any reasonable doubt, after an effectively uncontested accusation that Republican conspiracy theories about Ukraine advance a Russian agenda, and after the ostensibly “moderate” members of Trump’s party actually hardened their support for the president, there is precisely one huge, overarching news story that demands to be written: That the GOP has fully descended into lawlessness and lunacy.
This article first appeared in Salon.
But our elite political reporters simply can’t bring themselves to say so. Over in the opinion sections, it’s a cacophony, almost entirely across the political spectrum. But in the news columns, it’s just another story with two sides and reporters aren’t taking either one.