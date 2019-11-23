Bill Moyers: Nixon ‘never admitted his crimes’ — while ‘Trump announced his in public’

Following a week of public impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, renowned public broadcast journalist Bill Moyers on Friday expressed alarm at President Donald Trump’s attacks on the witnesses who came forward to inform the public about the president’s misconduct in office—and the complicity of top administration officials.
“For President Trump to vigorously denigrate them, to malign them, with [Trump’s personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani leading a smear campaign against these fine public servants, is disgusting, it’s repulsive, it’s abominable,” Moyers said in an interview with MSNBC‘s Chris Hayes late Friday.
As Common Dreamsreported, Trump tweeted attacks on former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she testified last Friday, sparking accusations of “witness intimidation in real time.”
In a lengthy “Fox & Friends” interview Friday, Trump accused David Holmes, political counselor to the top American diplomat in Ukraine, of fabricating a phone call between Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. The president went on to say he “hardly” knew Sondland, who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017.
Watch Moyers’ MSNBC interview:
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the White House doctor said of Donald Trump’s recent, sudden visit to Walter Reed Hospital: “Despite some speculation, the President … did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.” You don’t have to be a medical professional to recognize that the patterns of the unscheduled visit, interrupting the weekend on a Saturday evening, conform more closely to a medical emergency than a routine check-up. Just as the reality of Mr. Trump’s corruption and criminality is catching up with him through the impeachment hearings, the reality of his mental and physical condition cannot help but catch up with him.
