Bill Taylor fires back at Jim Jordan: ‘I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything’
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday.
At the first public hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Jordan accused Taylor of being the “star witness” for Democratic lawmakers.
“I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything,” Taylor replied after Jordan’s time expired.
“They do!” Jordan erupted, motioning toward the Democratic Party’s side of the room.
“Please don’t interrupt the witness,” Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) cautioned.
“I was clear about that I am not here to take one side or another or to advocate any particular outcome, and let many restate that,” Taylor insisted. “And the main thing is that my understanding is only coming from people that I talked to.”
GOP operative freaks out over train wreck impeachment hearings: ‘No one wants to be here!’
Republican lawmakers' attempts to undermine impeachment witnesses Bill Taylor and George Kent on Tuesday were widely seen as a train wreck for President Donald Trump, and one unnamed GOP operative sent a message to a Bloomberg News reporter freaking out about how poorly it's gone.
In a message sent to Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur, the operative said that the hearing has been "a massive f*cking sh*tshow" and claimed that "no one wants to be here."
GOP counsel Steve Castor ripped for ‘drowning’ during impeachment: ‘Someone find a lifeguard’
The Republican staffer charged with cross-examining witnesses in the televised House impeachment inquiry hearings was roundly blasted online for his incompetence in questioning Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Ambassador Bill Taylor.
Federalist Society contributor Steve Castor, who has worked for Republicans on the Intelligence Committee since 2005, was hoped to be a hero for Republicans.
“From Tom Davis to Darrell Issa to me to Jim Jordan to Trey Gowdy, he’s always had everybody’s confidence and we are an eclectic group of oversight chairs and ranking members,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) told The Daily Beast. “And the fact that he’s had all of our confidence is saying something.”
‘It’s not working’: Ari Fleischer baffled by House GOP questions in impeachment inquiry
George W. Bush's former press secretary Ari Fleischer was mystified by the questions House Republicans posed to the first two public impeachment inquiry witnesses.
GOP lawmakers tasked Stephen Castor with questioning Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a State Department deputy who covers Ukraine, and the staunch Republican Fleischer wasn't impressed.
"Whatever the GOP counsel is doing, it's not working," Fleischer tweeted. "I don't undertand where he's going."
Taylor and Kent told lawmakers that Trump and his associates set up a separate diplomatic channel that appeared to be aimed at pressuring Ukraine to assist the president's re-election campaign, but Castor's questions focused on establishing a conspiracy theory the witnesses had already debunked.