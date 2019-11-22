Billionaire Mike Bloomberg launches what ‘might be the biggest political ad buy of all time’: report

Billionaire presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is launching a massive television ad buy as he seeks the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.

So far, Bloomberg has purchased $19.4 million worth of ad reservations — for just next week — Politico reported Friday.

Politico interviewed Ben Taber of Advertising Analytics, which tracks television ad spending.

“This buy is MASSIVE,” Taber said. “I think it‘s going to be the biggest buy of all time” and it “seems like this might pass that for largest buy in one week.”

FEC filings give some clues as to the ad’s content.

“The buy is a minute-long spot, according numerous FCC filings, and will mention an opposing candidate. A filing from WFAA, a station based in Dallas, Texas, notes that the ad ‘mentions running against Trump 3x within creative,’ in a handwritten note,” Politico reported.

The former New York City mayor is rich to an extent that it is difficult for ordinary Americans to grasp.

“The former New York City mayor has plans to spend as much as $500 million this election. Bloomberg is worth $52 billion according to Forbes, making him one of the wealthiest people on earth,” Politico reported.

Insane update: @Ad_Analytics now tracks reservations in 32 states (!), totaling $19.4 million (!!!). When this is all said and done, this might be the biggest political TV buy EVER https://t.co/Zg3c3Cxl5v — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) November 22, 2019

This is just the beginning. Well placed person told me the expectation in donor crowd was Bloomberg was prepared to spend $500m to $1B https://t.co/zr2L3dOvRK — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 22, 2019

Bloomberg ad buy is at $19.4 MILLION for next week alone and data is still coming in.

Updating story below. State by state breakdown so far. Also, follow @ZachMontellaro https://t.co/j1stlUBWwL pic.twitter.com/Y1Q3d6p17g — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 22, 2019