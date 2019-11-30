Black Friday protests demand Amazon ‘start treating workers like humans — not robots’
Labor rights activists and climate campaigners across Europe used the occasion of Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, to call attention to and protest Amazon’s “appalling” working conditions, paltry benefits, and destructive environmental practices.
“Workers are breaking bones, being knocked unconscious, and being taken away in ambulances,” said Mick Rix, national officer with the GMB Union, which organized demonstrations at Amazon warehouses across the United Kingdom on Friday.
“Amazon has spent a fortune on fluffy adverts saying what a great place it is to work,” Rix added. “Why not spend the money making their warehouses less dangerous places to work? Amazon workers want Jeff Bezos to know they are people—not robots.”
GMB said Amazon employees at locations throughout the U.K. have reported being denied restroom breaks, penalized for taking sick days, and forced to work at a dangerous pace to meet the retail behemoth’s productivity goals.
“GMB members report targets being so horrific they have to use plastic bottles to urinate in instead of going to the toilet, and pregnant women have been forced to stand for hours on end,” the union said in a statement.
In France, demonstrators held sit-ins at Amazon’s Clichy headquarters to condemn the retail giant’s contributions to the climate crisis.
“We criticize Amazon for having a destructive policy for the planet, for social conditions, and Black Friday allows this company to achieve exponential revenue,” said activist Sandy Olivar Calvo.
At an Amazon distribution center near Lyon, France, police assaulted and forcibly removed demonstrators who staged a sit-in to condemn the corporation’s climate practices:
Breaking Banner
Trump will likely pardon his felonious pals — the only question is when: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, political observer Colbert King suggests that Donald Trump will exercise his presidential prerogatives and pardon former aides convicted of crimes associated with himself or his campaign because his base seems to not care what he does while in office.
According to the columnist: it's not a matter of if, but of when.
Breaking Banner
‘Malicious, stupid and destructive’: Donald Trump doesn’t understand the damage he’s causing to the military
Trump has no idea what he’s dealing with in the military. The population on an average army post, say, isn’t like the population of the civilian town just outside the gates. To begin with, everyone on the army post is a trained killer. It doesn’t matter if a soldier is a front-line infantryman or a clerk in the division finance office or a wrench-twister in a motor pool or an information technology specialist or a quartermaster handing out olive drab underwear. Every single one of them went through basic training and qualified on a modern military rifle like the M-4, and many of them qualified on more weapons, like the 9mm pistol or the M-240 machine gun or the M-2 .50-caliber machine gun or the 81mm mortar.
Mexico moves toward legal abortion, but women still face jail
Martha Mendez and Susana Duenas were both teenagers when they committed their "crime": suffering a miscarriage.
Accused of having an abortion -- which is illegal in all but two states in Mexico -- Mendez was forced to ask her fetus for forgiveness. Duenas was jailed for seven years.
Both women's stories highlight the extreme views on abortion in Mexico, where the ruling party's push to legalize it nationwide has run into fiery resistance from conservatives.
Mexico City legalized abortion in 2007, followed by the southern state of Oaxaca this year.
But the procedure is outlawed in the other 30 Mexican states, permitted only in cases of rape or danger to the mother's life.