Black students spit upon and pelted with garbage by parents after taking a knee at high school football game
This Saturday in Detroit, some football players from Denby High School, who also happen to be black, were spat upon, pelted with garbage, and taunted with racial slurs throughout the game, and it all started after the players took a knee during the National Anthem before the game, The Detroit Free Press reports.
According to Denby coach Deon Godfrey, some parents from the opposing Almont High School didn’t like the fact that the players took a knee.
“Our cameraman is white and was filming near some Almont fans. During the national anthem, he overheard them saying: ‘Look at these N-words taking a knee and they don’t even know why they’re doing it,’ and they kept going,” Godfey said, adding that Denby’s coaches were called “wiggers” and that “grown men and women started spitting on our kids as they walked up the ramp. They were throwing food, cups, and whatever.”
“They called my student trainer a little monkey and they were saying: ‘Who let them off their leashes? They need to be on a leash. They never should have been here in the first place,’” Godfrey continued.
One parent allegedly assaulted a Denby player.
“One of our young men was punched in the face by an Almont parent!” Denby counselor Bob Burg wrote on Facebook. “After we were able to get our kids in a safe area they locked us all in a caged area in the corner of the field, when we just wanted to get the kids safely on our bus.”
In a letter to parents and students, Almont Community Schools Superintendent William Kalmar said that his district plans to investigate the incident “fully.”
“We are investigating fully allegations that members of the Almont Raiders Marching Band taunted players from Denby High School while both groups attempted to exit the stadium after the game was called by officials,” the letter read. “At this time, we have no evidence of such behavior by members of our marching band, dance team, cheerleaders or student body.” He added, “We are cooperating with the authorities in attempting to identify those spectators who may have aggravated the confrontation by taunting Denby players. There is no circumstance in which it is appropriate for an adult spectator to interject themselves into a high school event.”
Watch video of the incident below, via The Detroit Free Press:
Reddit users rain hell on anonymous White House author in painful Q&A: ‘Dirtbags. All of you’
Former Bill Clinton speechwriter David Kusnet has speculated that the anonymous author of the anti-Trump book “A Warning” is really Guy Snodgrass, who served as a speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis — and Snodgrass, during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” earlier this week, flatly denied being the author and stressed to host Alisyn Camerota that he wants his name attached to any political assertions that he makes. The identity of the anonymous author and self-described Trump Administration remains unknown to the general public, but whoever it is, that person received a painfully cold reception during a Monday night appearance on Reddit.
Breaking Banner
Psychiatry professor calls for a ‘full neurological workup’ after Trump touts record ‘sock rocket’ at rally
A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump's slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record "sock rocket" during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.
Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.
The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, "You know we just set another sock rocket... you saw that, right? The stock market!"
Breaking Banner
Trump has surrounded himself with new yes men who have no problem destroying the constitution: Washington Post
On Wednesday, the Washington Post editorial board published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump's "second act" of Cabinet officials.
"The Trump presidency has entered a dangerous new phase," wrote the board. "Administration officials who had some scruples have given way to men (yes, only men) whose first priority seems to be retaining their jobs. Because the chief requirement for that is personal loyalty to the president, who has shown himself to be without scruple, decency or respect for the Constitution, the result is the progressive erosion of core institutions."