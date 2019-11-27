Bolivia picks first US ambassador in 11 years
Bolivia appointed its first ambassador to the United States in 11 years on Tuesday, officials said, as the interim government resets the country’s foreign policy after the departure of Evo Morales.
Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar has been given the key posting, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter, filling a position left vacant since a diplomatic spat between La Paz and Washington in 2008.
The high-profile appointment, which has to be approved by the Senate, comes as the caretaker government prepares to hold new elections that exclude Morales.
Morales’ Movement for Socialism party controls the upper house of Congress.
Serrate previously served as Bolivia’s ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations, the ministry said.
Under Morales, Bolivia’s president for nearly 14 years, ties with the United States were tense.
Relations took a turn for the worse under former US leader George W. Bush, with the expulsion of ambassadors from both countries in late 2008.
Morales resigned on November 10 and fled to Mexico where he was granted political asylum after disputed October 20 elections ignited street protests.
Morales, who had been seeking a fourth term, claimed victory, but opposition groups said the results were rigged.
Since declaring herself interim president, right-wing senator Jeanine Anez, who has been recognized by the United States, has wasted no time rewriting Bolivia’s foreign policy.
She broke ties with socialist Cuba and Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela.
Anez’s first foreign policy decision was to recognize Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s president, joining a group of around 50 countries.
Foreign Minister Karen Longaric announced Venezuelan diplomats would be sent home for “violating diplomatic norms.”
Bolivia also fired all its ambassadors except those to Peru and the Vatican.
Easing tensions
Tuesday’s announcement comes as some 20 former members of Morales’ government are holed up in Mexico’s embassy in La Paz, the foreign ministry said.
Five of them—including Morales’ former top minister Juan Ramon Quintana—are wanted for arrest.
Both Morales and Quintana have been accused of sedition and terrorism.
Federal prosecutors are investigating allegations that Morales, after arriving in Mexico, encouraged his supporters to maintain road blocks that caused severe food and fuel shortages in La Paz.
Interior Minister Arturo Murillo played a telephone recording to journalists last Wednesday, allegedly of Morales issuing instructions to a leader of the opposition movement in Bolivia.
“Don’t let food into the cities, we’re going to block, really encircle (the cities),” says the voice Murillo attributed to Morales.
Bolivia has lodged a formal protest to Mexico over Morales’s remarks, saying they “contravened” his political asylum status.
Looming new elections and talks between the interim government and opposition groups have helped defuse tensions after weeks of unrest that left dozens dead.
Normal activities are resuming in La Paz and other cities with schools and businesses reopening this week and blockades of major transport routes mostly removed.
An eight-point agreement released by the government pledged, among other things, to set up a commission to free protesters who had not committed any crimes.
(AFP)
Go grandmaster says computers ‘cannot be defeated’
The only human ever to beat Google's computer algorithm at the ancient Chinese strategy game Go decided to retire because he is convinced machines "cannot be defeated", a report said Wednesday.
South Korean Lee Se-Dol's five-match showdown with Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo in 2016 raised both the game's profile and fears of computer intelligence's seemingly limitless learning capability.
The 18-time world Go champion lost all but one encounter in the series, but remains the only person to have won a game against AlphaGo.
The machines have since developed much further -- an updated self-teaching version of the algorithm beat its predecessor 100 games to none.
‘We want to live in dignity’: Paris students protest against financial hardship
Struggling to pay rent, lacking the money for food or even to go to the doctor – students in France say they are finding it ever harder to finance their studies, plunging many into financial difficulty. On Tuesday, they took to the streets of Paris to demand government action.
It was just the latest protest in France against student financial hardship in recent weeks, following a suicide attempt by a student in the southern French city of Lyon on November 8. The 22-year-old set himself on fire after decrying his precarious financial situation in a Facebook post.
Breaking Banner
Arkansas newspaper rips New York Times for ‘puff piece’ on Sarah Huckabee Sanders in scathing editorial
After resigning from her position as White House press secretary earlier this year, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was free to consider running for governor of Arkansas in 2022 (which will be Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last full year in office). Sanders is the subject of a November 24 article by the New York Times’ Annie Karni, and in Sanders’ home state, Arkansas Times journalist Max Brantley offers a scathing critique of Karni’s piece in an article of his own.