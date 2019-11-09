Bolsonaro asks Brazilians ‘not to give ammunition’ to Lula
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters Saturday “not to give ammunition to the scoundrel,” the day after popular leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail.
Breaking his silence on the release of his arch-nemesis, Bolsonaro told his Twitter followers: “Lovers of freedom and good, we are a majority. We cannot make mistakes.”
He added Lula was “momentarily free, but guilty.”
Lula’s exit from jail on Friday came a day after a controversial Supreme Court ruling that could release thousands of convicts.
In an impassioned address to hundreds of supporters who greeted him as he left the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba, Lula vowed to keep fighting for poor people.
He also denounced the economic policies of Bolsonaro, who was swept to power in 2018 in an election Lula had been widely tipped to win.
‘Unimaginable’ that GOP lawmaker Jim Jordan didn’t know about sexual assaults at Ohio State: CNN legal analyst
Appearing on CNN's New Day with host Christi Paul, a trial lawyer said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) likely knew about sexual assaults occurring at Ohio State University years ago when he served as a coach at the school.
Reacting to news that a referee has come forward in a lawsuit saying he told Jordan the team doctor masturbated in the shower in front of him, yet Jordan took no action, CNN legal analyst Page Pate cast doubt on Jordan's claim he had no idea what had been going on in light of hundreds of claims that have been filed.
"Let's talk about the college wrestling referee who now says he complained to Ohio State wrestling coaches about one of the athletic doctors but they did nothing about it," Paul began. "One of those at the time was Jim Jordan. The referee is at least the second one who told Jordan about the alleged behavior by Dr. Richard Strauss. Congressman Jordan denies knowing about any of the allegations. I know in the lawsuit, Jordan isn't even listed as one of the OSU authorities authorized to take corrective action. Does that mean anything for Jordan at this point?"
Donald Trump Jr. says fallen troops at Arlington National Cemetery remind him of Trump family’s ‘sacrifices’
Donald Trump Jr. compared the sacrifices of fallen troops to those his family made to get to the White House in his new book “Triggered.”
Don Jr., the son of a man who allegedly escaped the Vietnam War draft by obtaining a bogus doctor’s note claiming he had bone spurs in his foot, recalled the day before his father’s inauguration when President-elect Donald Trump brought his family to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in a passage highlighted bythe Washington Post.