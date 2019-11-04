Quantcast
Bombshell appeals court ruling says NY district attorney can subpoena Trump's tax returns

Published

15 mins ago

on

A federal appeals court announced on Monday that it will not stop a New York grand jury from obtaining President Donald Trump’s financial information.

Last month, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Trump’s attorneys a temporary stay after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled that Trump was making a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity” in two cases where women who said they had affairs with Trump were paid hush money.

On Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. can move forward with his case and subpoena Trump’s tax records.

“We conclude only that presidential immunity does not bar the enforcement of a state grand jury subpoena directing a third party to produce non‐privileged material, even when the subject matter under investigation pertains to the President,” the ruling said.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow has vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Read the ruling below.

11 4 19 Trump v Vance Opinion by RawStory on Scribd

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
