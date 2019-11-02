Quantcast
Border agents admit smugglers are cutting through Trump's wall with a common household power tool: report

November 2, 2019

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that smugglers have sliced holes in the new sections of Trump’s border wall with a common and readily available power tool, large enough for people and drugs to pass through.

“The breaches have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100,” reported the Post. “When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in a matter of minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques.”

President Donald Trump’s signature promise — building a “big, beautiful wall” on the Mexican border — has not gone according to plan. Trump long ago gave up on making Mexico pay for the wall, and instead declared a national emergency and raided the military construction budget to move forward with the project. Even as it stands, engineers have mostly just upgraded or replaced existing fences, and CBP estimates that by the end of next year, only 110 miles of completely new barriers will have been constructed.

But it seems that even as these barriers go up, they are immediately compromised.


Florida Democrats plan to use Trump move to their state as a weapon against their 2020 GOP opponents

November 2, 2019

November 2, 2019

According to a report in the Daily Beast, the Democratic National Committee and the Florida Democratic Party are making plans to turn Donald Trump's move to the state into a weapon against the Sunshine State's GOP opponents in the 2020 election by hanging his corruption around their necks.

 Trump's announcement that he will officially be making Florida his home state in place of New York caught many observers by surprise, but Democrats feel they can turn it to their advantage in the upcoming election.

It's about the oil, stupid: Trump wants to end the forever wars — except the one about oil and money

1 hour ago

November 2, 2019

Remember the lengths the Bush administration went to counter the argument that the real reason we invaded Iraq in 2003 was the oil? It was about weapons of mass destruction, until there turned out to be no WMDs. Then it was about bringing democracy to the Middle East, until that turned out to be harder than we thought it would be. Then it was about rebuilding Iraq, which wouldn’t have needed it if we hadn’t blown the place up to begin with. Then it was about fighting terrorism, which Iraq had had no part in exporting to the rest of the world in the first place.

This article first appeared in Salon.

