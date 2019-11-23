BoycottMSNBC trends on Twitter as Yang Gang rips the network’s coverage of the 2020 campaign

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang blasted MSNBC on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign — starting a dogpile on the network that caused #BoycottMSNBC to trend nationwide on Twitter.

“Was asked to appear on MSNBC this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates,” Yang tweeted. “They think we need them. We don’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage. At some point you have to call it,” he continued.

“The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC,” Yang argued. “It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think.”

Yang urged supporters who want his campaign “to make sure we reach people directly” to donate to his campaign.

Yang has never run for office, but has put together a far stronger presidential campaign than sitting governors like Jay Inslee and Steve Bullock, sitting Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

His harsh media criticism of the network resulted in more people piling on. Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

#BoycottMSNBC because this is bigger than just @AndrewYang—outsider candidates have been suppressed by mainstream media for years. It’s straight up election interference. Ron Paul and ‘16 Bernie people know. We are close to breaking through the corruption! It’s time! #YangGang — Yang is how we beat Trump 🧢 (@gang4610) November 23, 2019

I've been calling out MSNBC's corporate bias for years now. We know they fired Ed Schultz for covering Bernie in 2016, fired Phil Donahue for speaking out against the Iraq war, and the media blackout and smearing of Bernie continues today. Turn it off. 🔥👎#BoycottMSNBC — beth, a left leaning feed (@bourgeoisalien) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having the least amount of speaking time to speak, Andrew Yang received the most post-debate interest of all the candidates. Imagine if he was given more time! Yang is who we need to defeat Trump and we must #BoycottMSNBC until they stop this discrimination! #YangGang pic.twitter.com/qTyzzi4NnH — Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 (@AndrewYangFanP1) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think the most entertaining piece of content made about the #YangMediaBlackout that I've seen so far is this video. So give it a watch, laugh at the absurdity of it all, then #BoycottMSNBC, because what they're doing is wrong and hurts our democracy.https://t.co/vExHwQVYHd — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) November 23, 2019

If you really want to hurt @MSNBC, here were their top 3 airtime buying brands in Q3. 1. @LibertyMutual

2. @AngiesList

3. @HomeAdvisor They paid a combined amount of $6 million to help subvert our democracy. Don't just #BoycottMSNBC, make them pay by going after their funders. — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I watch @MSNBC all the time, but it was more than noticeable they secluded Yang and held him in silence. It was not a fair debate. The people should choose who to weed out, not MSNBC. #BoycottMSNBC — Jayne Cudzil (@JayneCudzil) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#BoycottMSNBC, or at least do this: In honor of the MSNBC moderators taking 32 minutes to ask @andrewyang a question in last week's debate, let's all agree that we'll tune in for any @MSNBC half-hour program 32 minutes into the broadcast. #YangGang https://t.co/9hjO003Ubj — Steve Marchand 🧢 (@marchandsteve) November 23, 2019

#BoycottMSNBC because they protected Harvey Weinstein and screwed over @BernieSanders and @AndrewYang. You know where their loyalty lies, and it ain't with democracy. https://t.co/wKym2zVf3c — James Treakle (@JamesTreakle) November 23, 2019

Talk about Christmas coming early: #BoycottMSNBC is trending at Number 8 in the US 🇺🇸🙌 Hey @MSNBC @OmahaSteaks @LibertyMutual @maddow: get your shit together, and #LetYangSpeak. And by Yang, I mean Andrew, not John 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/d2NySD0L2f — Joe Kenny 🧢 🌺 (@jkennyamdg) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#BoycottMSNBC because they acknowledged the #YangMediaBlackout back in April, said they would fix it, utterly failed to do so, then proceeded to give the only East Asian candidate the fewest questions in both of their moderated debates. Racism or censorship: who knows? https://t.co/tAdn1YjMS1 pic.twitter.com/uTr5jzWURF — Joe Kenny 🧢 🌺 (@jkennyamdg) November 23, 2019

Blue checkies you see denouncing #BoycottMSNBC are the epitome of simpleton inside the box thinkers. Ignorant of numbers, satisfied with business as usual non-solution candidates and media control over our democratic process. They are losers. And they feel the walls closing in. — Yang is how we beat Trump 🧢 (@gang4610) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not that Andrew Yang isn’t aggressive or outspoken enough to grab media time during the debate. It’s that journalists think he’s not aggressive or outspoken enough because of their not so subtle bias against Asians as a quiet and meek people. It’s just racism. #BoycottMSNBC — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 23, 2019

#BoycottMSNBC is trending at #15 in the U.S…. if I were an MSNBC sponsor, I’d be shaking in my boots! This much negative publicity in a week? Really makes you think… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SXzvg1Ev07 — Kat Cullen 🧢 7️⃣ (@kathrynacullen) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#BoycottMSNBC Cory Booker had 0 qualifying polls and was given 12 minutes of debate time. Andrew Yang had 3 qualifying polls and was given 6 minutes of debate time. Let the people choose who they want, MSNBC. — TheHugeYang🧢 (@TheHugeYang) November 23, 2019

#YangGang ANNOUNCEMENT: We are currently trending #BoycottMSNBC. We must hold the network accountable for its unfair coverage of the Yang campaign! FOLLOW this account for more information, LIKE/RETWEET this tweet so we can let more people know this is happening RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/vJqVILsywC — Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 (@AndrewYangFanP1) November 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT