#BoycottMSNBC trends on Twitter as Yang Gang rips the network’s coverage of the 2020 campaign

Published

38 mins ago

on

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang blasted MSNBC on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign — starting a dogpile on the network that caused #BoycottMSNBC to trend nationwide on Twitter.

“Was asked to appear on MSNBC this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates,” Yang tweeted. “They think we need them. We don’t.”

“They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage. At some point you have to call it,” he continued.

“The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC,” Yang argued. “It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think.”

Yang urged supporters who want his campaign “to make sure we reach people directly” to donate to his campaign.

Yang has never run for office, but has put together a far stronger presidential campaign than sitting governors like Jay Inslee and Steve Bullock, sitting Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

His harsh media criticism of the network resulted in more people piling on. Here’s some of what people were saying:

