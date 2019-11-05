Brain-scanning helmet helps track children in motion
Scientists have used a modified bike helmet to create a device that can monitor brain activity in children in realtime.
The technology may eventually be used on patients with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and epilepsy, they reported Tuesday in Nature Communications.
Researchers inserted a wearable magnetoencephalography (MEG) device into a standard bike helmet, and successfully recorded the brain’s response to maternal touch in children aged two to five.
With standard equipment, it is very difficult to scan children under the age of eight, said Matthew Brookes, who worked on the device and authored the report.
“This is because in younger children, their heads are too small to fit the scanner properly and that means loss of data quality,” he told AFP.
“In addition younger subjects tend to move more.”
The device is equipped with small, lightweight sensors that prevent the scan from being affected by head movement.
Children can wear replicas of the helmet while at home to reduce anxiety during the scanning, the researchers said.
The technology isn’t limited to children.
Brookes and his colleagues used larger versions of the device to record brain activity on a teenager playing video games, and a 24-year-old playing the ukelele.
Brookes said his colleagues at University College London were working on the clinical use of the MEG device — including diagnosis and surgical mapping — for adults and children with epilepsy.
He is hopeful that applications can be expanded to other conditions, such as brain injury, mental health and dementia.
“Obviously at the moment it remains nascent technology and is in the hands of clinical researchers. However, we hope that it will be used to scan patients within two to three years,” Brookes said.
Image Oxford JR Hospital/AFP/File / HO
CNN
Trump won’t let the GOP admit he did anything wrong — and that’s why they’re screwed: CNN’s Borger
President Donald Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during his infamous July 25th phone call.
However, damning testimony keeps undercutting the president's defenses, as now European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland has admitted under oath that that he explicitly told Ukraine that its military aid would not be released unless it agreed to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.
Breaking Banner
‘Very disturbing’: Lindsey Graham’s 2-week-old Trump defense gets blown to hell as transcript reveals quid pro quo
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will likely have to abandon another line of defense in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after a transcript revealed additional evidence of a quid pro quo with Ukraine.
In a transcript released by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland confirmed that Trump expected Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in exchange for military aid and other favors.
Scientists foresee ‘untold suffering’, another climate record falls
More than 11,000 scientists warned Tuesday of "untold suffering" due to global warming, even as another team said Paris carbon-cutting pledges are "too little, too late".
The European Union, meanwhile, confirmed that last month was the warmest October ever registered, fast on heels of a record September and the hottest month ever in July.
Three-quarters of national commitments under the Paris climate accord to curb greenhouse gases will not even slow the accelerating pace of global warming, according to a report from five senior scientists.