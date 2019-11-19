BUSTED: Trump’s White House sent out anti-Vindman talking points — trashing their own staffer

President Donald Trump’s war on his own employees escalated on Tuesday when the White House spread talking points designed to result in a coordinated attack on a decorated active-duty Army officer.

“The Trump White House has taken the extraordinary step of distributing talking points to allies of the president trashing one of its employees,” The Daily Beast reported after obtaining a copy of the document.

“On Tuesday morning, White House aide Julia Hahn emailed Trump surrogates under the subject line, “Vindman’s Complaints Are Nothing More Than Policy Disagreements,” according to messages reviewed by The Daily Beast. Hahn, a Steve Bannon protege and one of his former allies in the White House, works on outreach and communications involving pro-Trump talking heads and other players in conservative media,” The Beast reported.

The talking points argued, “there was nothing wrong with the call with Zelensky at all” while attacking Vindman for being one of multiple people to report wrong-doing during the call.

The attacks on Vindman represent an escalation of a White House pattern.

“Unwilling to promptly fire or reassign people who he has viewed as insubordinate, the president and his team have often turned to retribution, character assasination, and political knife-fighting instead. In the days leading up to the public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, Trump has made it clear that he wanted his allies and lieutenants to bludgeon the opposition—whether it be those testifying or the Democrats running the hearings. Officials in the White House counsel’s office, press shop, legislative affairs, and communications, along with Trump surrogates and allies on the Hill, have coordinated to develop their rapid-response game plans and party lines for each public impeachment hearing—to aggressively “play offense,” as a senior Trump administration official characterized it,” The Beast explained.

