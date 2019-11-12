Quantcast
Career diplomats fear ‘retaliation’ for defying Trump — here’s why they’re doing it anyway

In an article for the Washington Post on Tuesday, reporter Lisa Rein analyzed the dire choice facing many career civil servants in the Ukraine scandal — by coming forward, they risk reprisal and public abuse from President Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, many, like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, diplomat William Taylor, and National Security Council official Fiona Hill, are doing so. And Rein broke down how significant this is.

“Historians say this is the first time in modern history — including in previous impeachments of U.S. presidents — that career public servants are serving en masse as protagonists in a Washington political drama,” wrote Rein. “Political appointees, not bureaucrats, eventually turned on Nixon. The secret informant in the Watergate scandal was a career FBI official, but his role was not revealed for decades. ‘There’s no exact parallel to these government employees who are going to the committees and testifying,’ said Chris Whipple, author of ‘The Gatekeepers,’ a history of White House chiefs of staff.”

The simple reason so many are coming forward, wrote Rein, is that while these officials work for the president, they also take an oath to the Constitution — and “the cultures have never been more at odds.”

But that doesn’t mean the choice for them is easy. University of Texas public affairs professor Donald Kettl warned “There’s enormous potential for retaliation. They could be shunted aside. It could destroy someone’s career.”

“The career employees who have corroborated the account of the CIA officer whose whistleblower complaint set off the inquiry cannot be fired for answering a congressional subpoena to testify,” wrote Rein. “But they could be denied promotions or coveted assignments. Their agencies could block security clearance renewals or remove them from important meetings. They could be reassigned.” This could particularly be hard on foreign service officials who have potential for career advancement, like Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.

And even if none of those things happen, Trump could attack them by name in a tweet, and subject them to a flood of personal harassment.

“Trump’s effort at public shaming has set off a scramble in the Foreign Service community to raise money for their colleagues’ legal defenses and appeals to high-ranking State Department officials to ensure that they are not ostracized,” wrote Rein. “‘They didn’t ask to be in this situation,’ said Eric Rubin, a former ambassador and president of the American Foreign Service Association, a union that represents Foreign Service officers. ‘Heading into public hearings will be a new chapter. Our people are going to be in the spotlight.'”

Breaking Banner

Trump discussed WikiLeaks dumps with Roger Stone — and bragged more were coming: Rick Gates

A key witness in Roger Stone's trial gave a first-hand account of President Donald Trump discussing WikiLeaks dumps with Roger Stone.

Rick Gates, who served as Trump's deputy campaign chairman and is a longtime associate of the imprisoned Paul Manafort, testified Tuesday that he heard the Republican nominee discuss WikiLeaks disclosures of stolen emails with Stone in a phone call during a car ride.

Stone, a longtime Trump associate and GOP operative, is standing trial on charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee as part of the probe of Russian interference in the election.

Breaking Banner

New Republican impeachment strategy goes down in flames before first witness is called

Republicans this week released a set of talking points on Ukraine that have already been refuted although the first impeachment hearing isn't until Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the talking points were distributed by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee.

The July 25 summary of the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”Both Zelenskiy and Trump have said there was no pressure on the call.The Ukraine government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.Trump met with Zelenskiy, although not in the Oval Office, and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 -- both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump’s political rivals.

Democrats contend that the call record shows that President Donald Trump did ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a quid pro quo when he suggested that military aid would flow after Ukraine did a "favor" by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Breaking Banner

Inside the extreme right-wing’s plan to take over campus conservatism

President Donald Trump's eldest son found himself caught in the middle of an alt-right takeover of a libertarian group with close ties to mainstream conservatism, and video of the encounter provided an embarrassing start to his book tour.

Right-wing activists led by white nationalist Nick Fuentes have been turning up at campus events sponsored by Turning Point USA and other conservative groups to boost their racist, anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic messages, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
