Quantcast
Connect with us

Cheering crowds greet Japan’s new emperor in rare parade

Published

1 min ago

on

Tens of thousands of flag-waving spectators cheered Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito on Sunday during a rare open-top car imperial parade that was rescheduled after a deadly typhoon.

Some in the crowd camped overnight to nab a prime stop by the palace for the 30-minute parade featuring the emperor and his wife Empress Masako.

The event was one of the final events marking Naruhito’s ascension to the throne after his father Akihito earlier this year became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal couple emerged from the palace moments before 3:00 pm (0600 GMT), with the Emperor wearing formal Western clothing and the Empress dressed in a long cream gown and jacket, wearing a tiara passed down by her predecessor.

Security was high for the event, with long lines forming hours ahead of the parade and thousands of police deployed to search bags and move spectators through metal detectors.

AFP / Behrouz MEHRI People queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the imperial couple

Security forces lined the entire length of the route in double rows, keeping close watch as the slow-moving parade passed, flanked by police on motorbikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the minutes before the parade began, police at one checkpoint warned would-be attendees that the area was full.

“We’re at Disneyland levels of crowding. The security check won’t finish in time for you to see the parade,” one policeman with a loudspeaker warned those still in line.

– ‘Once in a lifetime’ –

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoko Mori, 64, lined up from 10:00 am to secure a spot, travelling from Saitama outside Tokyo.

“We came here because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we wanted to celebrate this event,” she told AFP, flanked by her friend Chiyoe Ito, 70.

“But it’s regrettable that we just had a glimpse of the car. I concentrated so much on taking a photo, I barely looked with my own eyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoko Yokota, 84, was in tears with excitement at the chance to spot the emperor up close.

“I am so happy to see him,” she said.

Hours before the parade, Yukari Oshita told AFP she felt a closeness to Naruhito, the first emperor born in post-war Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI Security was tight for the imperial parade

“The Emperor is a few years younger than me but belongs to the same generation, and I feel connected with him,” she said.

“And Empress Masako is someone who can be a role model for modern women with full-time jobs.”

After the national anthem was played, the royal couple boarded a specially made car featuring the chrysanthemum imperial logo on the sides and the royal flag on its bonnet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parade of nearly five kilometres (three miles) through central Tokyo was originally scheduled for October 22, but the government postponed it after more than 80 people were killed by Typhoon Hagibis last month.

– ‘A memorable moment’ –

The royal couple is popular, and so many people gathered to line the route that some were unable to make it through checkpoints.

Shigeko Kawamura, 68, lined up at one checkpoint from noon but couldn’t get close.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t see the parade at all,” she said mournfully, but pronounced it “a memorable moment” nonetheless.

“I came here to celebrate and particularly to have a look at Ms Masako, a great woman.”

Educated at Harvard, Masako left behind a promising diplomatic career to marry into the royal family.

She has struggled to adjust to cloistered royal life, suffering an adjustment disorder that led to a scaling back of her public appearances.

AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU The motorcade is one of the final public events associated with Naruhito’s assumption of the throne following his father Akihito’s abdication earlier this year

ADVERTISEMENT

But she has appeared confident during the events marking Naruhito’s enthronement.

She won plaudits for her assured performance when US President Donald Trump became the first foreign leader to meet the new emperor, winning praise in particular for her ability to converse in fluent English.

Naruhito officially ascended the throne earlier this year, with an elaborate and ritual-bound ceremony last month proclaiming his rise before dignitaries from around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hong Kong police watchdog unequipped to probe own force: experts

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Hong Kong's police watchdog is unequipped to investigate the force's handling of months of pro-democracy protests, a panel of international experts appointed by the city's own government has found.

The embarrassing verdict came as fresh unrest broke out on Sunday with activists and police clashing in multiple neighbourhoods after protesters held flashmob protests and vandalism sprees inside malls.

In one incident broadcast live on Now TV, an officer fired a tear gas canister from a moving police van at people who were heckling law enforcement from a pedestrian bridge in the district of Tsuen Wan.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This must be stopped’: Millions call on Texas governor to halt execution of Rodney Reed

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

A petition demanding that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott halt the execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed gathered 2.4 million signatures Saturday, as supporters prepared to rally at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

Reed is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on November 20, but his representatives at the Innocence Project are calling on Abbott to postpone the execution in light of new evidence that Reed is innocent of raping and murdering a woman, Stacey Stites, in 1996.

"If Texas moves forward on the execution of Rodney Reed, the true unjustness of the death penalty will be clear. Texas cares more about completing this 'task' than potentially preventing the execution of an innocent man."—ACLU

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Protesters seize state-run TV in Bolivia as tensions soar

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Opposition demonstrators in Bolivia overran two state-run media outlets and forced them off the air Saturday and some police stopped guarding the square where President Evo Morales' palace is located, as tensions remained high after a disputed election.

Demonstrators burst into the offices of Bolivia TV and Radio Patria Nueva and forced employees to leave, accusing them of serving the interests of Morales, said the director of the latter of the two, Ivan Maldonado.

"We were evicted by force after receiving constant threats from people gathered outside," Maldonado told AFP.

Some 40 employees were seen leaving the building that the two news organizations share in La Paz, walking hand in hand as a crowd of some 300 demonstrators yelled insults. Afterward, both outlets broadcast only music.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image