China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet
China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to “meddle” in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama’s successor.
Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States’ ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader.
The choice of the Dalai Lama’s successor “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government”, Brownback told AFP.
But Beijing responded angrily, saying the US is attempting to “meddle in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of religious freedoms”.
“It is doomed to fail and will certainly be met with opposition from the international community,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
China — which argues it has brought modernisation and development to the Himalayan region — has increasingly hinted it could name the next Dalai Lama, who would presumably be groomed to support Chinese rule.
The Chinese government has also indicated it is waiting out the Dalai Lama, believing his campaign for greater Tibetan autonomy will end with him.
At age 84, the spiritual leader who once travelled incessantly has slowed down and earlier this year suffered a chest infection, although he is not known to have serious health issues.
In 1995, the officially atheist government selected its own Panchen Lama and detained a six-year-old identified for the influential Buddhist position — whom rights groups called the world’s youngest political prisoner.
Mindful of Beijing’s plans, the 14th Dalai Lama has mused about breaking with the centuries-old tradition in which wandering monks look for signs that a young boy is the reincarnation.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner has said that he could pick his own successor, possibly a girl, or even declare himself the final Dalai Lama.
© 2019 AFP
Rep. Peter King becomes the 19th Republican to retire from House
Rep. Peter King (R-NY) has become the latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress rather than face re-election.
The New York Republican announced early Monday he would not seek re-election after nearly 27 years in the House of Representatives.
"The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," King said on his Facebook page.
King, who frequently appears on television to promote the Republican agenda, is the 19th GOP representative to retire from the House, compared to just four for Democrats.
‘Simply barbaric’: Trump administration proposes charging asylum fee for refugees fleeing violence and poverty
"It's an unprecedented weaponization of government fees."
The Trump administration this coming week will formalize a proposal that could make it one of just four countries in the world that charge asylum-seekers for entry.
As the New York Times reported late Friday, the administration plans to publish in the Federal Register a proposal to require a $50 application fee for asylum-seekers as well as a $490 charge for work permits.
WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. booed off stage at UCLA book event
An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book "Triggered."
According to the LA Times, "Chanting 'humanity first," dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book."
Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to "America first," and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.