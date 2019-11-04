Chinese state media urge ‘tougher line’ on Hong Kong
Chinese state-run media on Monday called for a “tougher line” on democracy protesters in Hong Kong, after a weekend of violence following Beijing’s plans to tighten control over the semi-autonomous city.
Hardcore demonstrators in the financial hub smashed the windows of the official Xinhua news agency’s regional bureau on Saturday, capping another weekend of unrest that also saw scores of arrests and a gruesome attack on a pro-democracy lawmaker.
“Intensifying violence in Hong Kong calls for tougher line to restore order,” the state-run China Daily, an English-language mainland newspaper, said in an editorial.
The protesters “court the indulgence extended to them by friendly local and Western media outlets, while seeking to silence those trying to put the protests in the spotlight of truth,” the daily said.
“They are doomed to fail simply because their violence will encounter the full weight of the law.”
The nationalist tabloid Global Times called in an editorial on Sunday for “Hong Kong’s law enforcement agencies to bring the mob to justice as soon as possible” for vandaliszng Xinhua’s office.
Neither editorial mentioned a knife attack on Sunday in Tai Koo Shing, a middle-class neighborhood on Hong Kong’s main island where a rally had been taking place, which left at least five people wounded.
Eye-witnesses told local media that a Mandarin-speaking man attacked people on Sunday shortly after shouting pro-Beijing slogans.
Live footage showed Andrew Chiu, a local pro-democracy councillor, having his ear bitten off after trying to subdue the attacker, while a second man was seen unconscious in a growing pool of blood as bystanders desperately tried to stem wounds to his back.
The city has been rocked by months of unrest from protesters who say those rights are being rolled back by an increasingly authoritarian Chinese rule.
Beijing warned on Friday after a four-day meeting of Communist Party leaders that it would not tolerate any challenges to its authority over Hong Kong, while laying out plans to boost patriotism in the city and change how its leader is chosen or removed.
China Daily also noted that the party plans to strengthen Hong Kong’s legal system to “safeguard national security”.
“Those Hong Kong residents whose lives have been disrupted by the intensifying violence of intimidation – instigated and organized by those hoping to use Hong Kong as a means to destabilize the nation – will be glad when life returns to normal,” the newspaper said.
Australian PM Morrison, an evangelical Christian and supporter of Trump, pledges to outlaw climate boycotts
“A new breed of radical activism is on the march. Apocalyptic in tone," said Morrison, an evangelical Christian and a very vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked environmental activists in a speech Friday, warning of a “new breed of radical activism” that was “apocalyptic in tone” and pledging to outlaw boycott campaigns that he argued could hurt the country’s mining industry.
SEAsia leaders snub US meeting after Trump skips ASEAN summit
Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in Bangkok.
Just three leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed up to the session, along with a host of foreign ministers.
Trump has been accused of turning his back on Asian allies for pulling out of a major trade pact, as fellow superpower China pursues its own deals and investment projects in the region.
Washington did not send top officials to the weekend ASEAN summit, instead dispatching commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and national security advisor Robert O'Brien.
Sombre mood as Germany marks 30 years of Berlin Wall fall
Germany marks three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall this week, but a hint of a return of the Cold War and the rise of nationalism is dampening the mood.
Leaders of former Cold War powers will be absent from anniversary festivities, as Donald Trump's America First, Britain's Brexit and Russia's resurgence put a strain on ties.
Gone, too, is the euphoric optimism for liberal democracy and freedom that characterized the momentous event on November 9, 1989, as Germany grapples with a surge in far-right support in its former communist states."The spirit of optimism" that we saw 30 years ago, or even five or 10 years ago, "is not perceivable" today, said Berlin's culture senator Klaus Lederer, whose office took the lead in putting together the capital's festivities for the week.
The mood is therefore "reflective, but we are celebrating", he said. "We are looking back at history together, and we are also talking about the future."