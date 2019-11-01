Lindsey Graham’s challenge was accepted: Watch Chris Hayes deliver 9 ‘damning pieces of evidence’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday directly responded to a challenge from Sen. Lindsey Graham during a broadcast of “All In” before a live studio audience.

The host noted that quid pro quo had become “the standard that Republicans have sat for what would constitute an impeachable crime.”

Hayes played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing,” Graham said.

Hayes addressed the senator publicly.

“So Sen Graham, if you’re watching us, we will now present nine damning pieces of evidence that show quid pro quo. Okay? Here we go,” Hayes said.

The host then proceeded to list nine different pieces of evidence.

Watch: