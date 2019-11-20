Chris Wallace fact-checks his own Fox News colleagues after their denials of Trump’s quid pro quo

As US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland gave his testimony in the House impeachment hearings this Wednesday, Fox News contributor Ken Starr acknowledged that Sondland’s testimony all but guarantees that articles of impeachment will be drawn up against President Trump. He also posited that Trump “gave himself enough cover” regarding Sondland’s September 9 conversation with Trump where he said the President allegedly said, “I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I think that Ken Starr and [Fox News contributor] Andy McCarthy are very good lawyers,” Wallace said. “And like any good lawyers they can parse this, phrase this any way they want, but as a reporter it seems to me that we have to go to what the headline is today, and the headline is that Gordon Sondland, one of the three amigos, perhaps the one who had the most direct contact with Donald Trump, says in his opening statement, ‘Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting? The answer is yes.'”

“After further recounting Sondland’s testimony, Wallace declared that “there seems to be no doubt whatsoever among the people who are closest, and I thought Sondland made a very powerful argument — it wasn’t just the three amigos, it was Secretary of State Pompeo, it was Vice President Pence … Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, that they were all on the same page and they all understood that the President wanted this announcement of these investigations before he was going to agree, at the very least to a meeting, and there’s also the question of the military aid. He couldn’t have been more clear about that,” Wallace continued.

Watch:

After Fox News contributors Andy McCarthy and Ken Starr try to put a positive GOP spin on Sondland's testimony, Chris Wallace blows it all up: They "are very good lawyers and "can parse this" any way they want but we already got our headline from this – there was a quid pro quo. pic.twitter.com/ys3iTuJsHf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 20, 2019