Christian leaders laid hands on and prayed for Donald Trump ahead of impeachment vote
President Donald Trump’s evangelical Christian supporters laid hands on and prayed for the president this week in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, just days before the House of Representatives voted to pass impeachment inquiry procedures.
Among those in attendance, hate group head Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council; Former GOP Congresswoman and failed presidential candidate Michelle Bachmann; Fox News contributor, and anti-Muslim, anti-Catholic, and Judaism Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress; Focus On The Family and Family Research Council founder Dr. James Dobson; American Values President Gary Bauer; Prosperity Gospel pastor Paula White Cain; and others.
The Christian Post reports Dr. Jeffress “told CBN News that the main purpose of the Roosevelt Room gathering was for Trump to inform the religious leaders of ‘the continuing, remarkable accomplishments of this administration — especially in areas that are important to evangelicals.'”
Some of the participants posted these tweets:
Glad to visit with @realDonaldTrump to discuss how this administration is advancing conservative policies. It is clear to me the impeachment is less about the president and more about his pro-life, pro-family policies.
(Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian) pic.twitter.com/MQScq3GKgF
— Tony Perkins (@tperkins) October 31, 2019
A privilege to meet with & pray w/ @POTUS.
This week we discussed achievements like: criminal justice reform, defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi
(Official White House Photos by Joyce Boghosian) pic.twitter.com/m0VJnUS6jR
— Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) October 31, 2019
I just had the great privilege to join other faith leaders at the White House to pray with President Trump. No President has done more to defend religious liberty! He is a bulwark against socialist/left.#realDonaldTrump #PrayerWarriors #GodBlessAmerica #GodBlessPresidentTrump
— Gary L Bauer (@GaryLBauer) October 30, 2019
Enjoyed visiting with @VP Pence today who gave permission to share that the “untold story” about the Al-Baghdadi raid was extent of @POTUS’s involvement in planning and executing the mission. America is blessed to have such a strong leader in President @realDonaldTrump!
— Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) October 28, 2019
We had a great day @WhiteHouse with faith leaders. We talked & prayed with President @realDonaldTrump in the Roosevelt Room. I’m thankful that we are given the opportunity to discuss important policy issues and always the President ask us to lay hands on him and pray. pic.twitter.com/Jua6jouqgp
— Jentezen Franklin (@Jentezen) October 29, 2019
Honored to pray for @realDonaldTrump and our nation! Also discussed the many great accomplishments under the leadership of President Trump. He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people
(Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian) #prayer #potus #nation pic.twitter.com/rJ6ExahYXN
— Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) October 31, 2019
