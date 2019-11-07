Christian minister strikes teen girl in the head with his ‘Christian identity badge’ during road rage incident
A 61-year-old Florida minister has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl during an episode of road rage. Stephen Grosso struck the girl in the head with his “Christian identity badge,” News Channel 8 reports.
Police say that Grosso was upset with the teen for driving too close to him and got out of his car to confront her as she stopped to let a school bus pass. He was reportedly holding the metal police-like badge as he approached her, and when the girl lowered her window, he reached in and struck her in the forehead.
Grosso has since been charged with burglary with simple battery.
As the Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta points out, Grosso is the head of Ablaze Worldwide Ministries, which is a “fire-obsessed ministry with a website that should’ve gone up in flames at least a decade ago.”
“It’s unclear why he assaulted the girl, if flashing his badge counts as impersonating a cop, or what the hell he was thinking,” Mehta writes.
Featured image via Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
Kellyanne Conway harps on one word from damning testimony in attempt to discredit quid pro quo admission
Kellyanne Conway, who serves as a counselor to President Donald Trump, defended the president’s declaration of “no quid pro quo” Wednesday in his solicitation of a foreign power to dig up dirt on one of his chief rivals for the White House in 2020.
This article was originally published at Salon
Conway was asked by the hosts of "Fox & Friends" about ambassador to the European Union George Sondland, who changed his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry to acknowledge a quid pro quo linking Trump’s demand for an investigation into former Vice President and military aid to Ukraine. She denied that the president had engaged in illegal activity when his administration held up military aid.
Breaking Banner
Pence advisor tells impeachment investigators she thought Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘unusual’: report
Vice President Mike Pence's national security aide Jennifer Williams gave her deposition to Congress Thursday and key pieces of her testimony are being released.
According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Williams never heard Pence say anything about Vice President Joe Biden and his family or the 2016 election investigations or Burisma.
According to Williams, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did. She specifically said that she found the notorious July 25 call "unusual" because the call was clearly political in nature.
Typically calls with foreign leaders stay away from politics and deal instead with foreign policy and matters of state. Williams said that didn't happen in this case.
Emperor Penguins could march to extinction if nations fail to halt climate change
The concept of a canary in a coal mine – a sensitive species that provides an alert to danger – originated with British miners, who carried actual canaries underground through the mid-1980s to detect the presence of deadly carbon monoxide gas. Today another bird, the Emperor Penguin, is providing a similar warning about the planetary effects of burning fossil fuels.
As a seabird ecologist, I develop mathematical models to understand and predict how seabirds respond to environmental change. My research integrates many areas of science, including the expertise of climatologists, to improve our ability to anticipate future ecological consequences of climate change.