Christian minister strikes teen girl in the head with his ‘Christian identity badge’ during road rage incident

A 61-year-old Florida minister has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl during an episode of road rage. Stephen Grosso struck the girl in the head with his “Christian identity badge,” News Channel 8 reports.

Police say that Grosso was upset with the teen for driving too close to him and got out of his car to confront her as she stopped to let a school bus pass. He was reportedly holding the metal police-like badge as he approached her, and when the girl lowered her window, he reached in and struck her in the forehead.

Grosso has since been charged with burglary with simple battery.

As the Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta points out, Grosso is the head of Ablaze Worldwide Ministries, which is a “fire-obsessed ministry with a website that should’ve gone up in flames at least a decade ago.”

“It’s unclear why he assaulted the girl, if flashing his badge counts as impersonating a cop, or what the hell he was thinking,” Mehta writes.

