‘Close but no cigar’: Bill Moyers slams PBS plan to run impeachment hearings only online
“This is a moment in American history where the arc of justice will either be bent forward or it’ll be bent backward. So everyone who wants to see it should have the chance to see the whole story.”
Veteran journalist Bill Moyers appeared on CNN‘s “Reliable Sources” Sunday to reiterate his earlier call on PBS to air the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump as part of its primetime schedule.
During the Watergate hearings against President Richard Nixon in 1973, Moyers noted, “PBS did a very brave thing and broadcast it not only during the day but at night, too,” to ensure that all Americans would have access to the historic proceedings.
Now the network, which was established as a broadcasting service for the public good and on which Moyers has aired many of his own news and commentary shows over the past four decades, must give the public “the chance to see the whole story” of “politics at its most dangerous and…most momentous.”
“Our job as journalists is to slice and dice the events of the day as they occur or the day after, usually,” Moyers told anchor Brian Stelter. “But you don’t get the whole story there. If you wanted to get the whole story, the frame of the narrative of Watergate, you needed to watch the whole hearings. If you want to get the whole story of Trumpgate, you need to watch the whole hearings.”
Watch:
This morning @BillMoyers spoke with @ReliableSources to explain why he and @MichaelWinship are still demanding @PBS air Trump impeachment hearings during prime time. Latest column: https://t.co/nhCixTzcNM pic.twitter.com/7qbu70xxHA
— Common Dreams (@commondreams) November 10, 2019
Following an ad Moyers placed in the New York Times on Friday, PBS announced it would make the impeachment hearings available on its digital subchannel, WORLD.
As Moyers wrote in an op-ed published by Common Dreams on Saturday, the channel “is difficult to find if not impossible to receive in many communities where there is inadequate access to cable, satellite or the internet.”
“Close but no cigar, PBS,” wrote Moyers and his longtime collaborator, Common Dreams senior writing fellow Michael Winship.
While those who can find the impeachment hearings on WORLD during primetime may watch them, they wrote, “Nature, Great Performances, Antiques Roadshow (seen twice in one night on some stations) and the rest blithely will roll along as if nothing momentous is happening, as if American politics aren’t breaking down, as if the American experiment in democracy isn’t paralyzed.”
Instead, PBS must allow viewers to take in the impeachment hearings on its familiar, easy-to-find stations, Moyers said, rather than leaving the analysis to pundits.
“This is a moment in American history where the arc of justice will either be bent forward or it’ll be bent backward,” Moyers told CNN Sunday. “So everyone who wants to see it should have the chance to see the whole story.”
2020 Election
‘Vote my conscience on Donald J Trump’: Neil Young seeking US citizenship to vote in 2020 but marijuana use causes problems
Canadian music legend Neil Young says he has applied for US citizenship to be able to vote next year, but his use of marijuana is complicating things.
Young, who is 73, said on his website Friday that he had managed to pass a citizenship exam in which he answered honestly the questions posed to him.
He said he has to undergo another test because he smokes pot.
US authorities said in April that people seeking citizenship may not be involved in "certain marijuana related activities" even if even if they are legal in the state where they live or their country of origin, the singer-song writer wrote.
China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet
China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to "meddle" in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama's successor.
Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States' ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader.
The choice of the Dalai Lama's successor "belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government", Brownback told AFP.
But Beijing responded angrily, saying the US is attempting to "meddle in China's internal affairs under the pretext of religious freedoms".
Breaking Banner
Rep. Peter King becomes the 19th Republican to retire from House
Rep. Peter King (R-NY) has become the latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress rather than face re-election.
The New York Republican announced early Monday he would not seek re-election after nearly 27 years in the House of Representatives.
"The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," King said on his Facebook page.
King, who frequently appears on television to promote the Republican agenda, is the 19th GOP representative to retire from the House, compared to just four for Democrats.