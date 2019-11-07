CNN breaks down the self-dealing scandal that forced Trump to pay $2 million settlement to New York
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Athena Jones walked through the events that led to President Donald Trump agreeing to a $2 million settlement with the state of New York.
“President Trump settled this lawsuit after vowing not to do so,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “So what happened? What’s the latest?”
“We know he’s being forced to pay $2 million in damages,” said Jones. “And it’s a pretty unusual position for the president to find himself in. You don’t have that every day, a sitting president forced to pay damages in a suit like this. This is a civil lawsuit that was brought by the attorney general of the state of New York in June 2018 accusing Trump and three of his adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka of a pattern of consistent illegal conduct. We’re talking self-dealing, abusing the charity’s nonprofit status, violating state laws and campaign finance law.”
“You’ll remember, one of the interesting details from the self-dealing part of this was the $10,000 that Trump through his charity used to pay for a portrait of Trump himself,” said Jones. “That portrait, as you see there, was hanging at Trump’s National Doral golf resort in Florida. They also used $100,000 from the charity to settle a legal dispute involving another resort of the president’s in Florida, the Mar-a-Lago resort. That’s the self-dealing side.”
“Also violations of campaign finance laws,” Jones continued. “The charity coordinating directly with the campaign. You may remember the fundraiser then-candidate Trump had a few days before the Iowa caucuses in January of 2016. He held a fundraiser instead of going to a debate with the other GOP rivals for the nomination. So that fundraiser raised $2.8 million, and they said it was for veterans groups. Instead the president directed that money to go to certain groups just days before the caucuses. Those are a couple of examples of the allegations that the president and his children had to settle in this suit.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
WATCH: ‘Gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening’ Georgia voter trashes GOP as unrecognizable under Trump
In a CNN interview with voters in a critical Georgia suburban voting district, a self-described "gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening" Republican trashed the GOP under Donald Trump and explained why she has become an activist supporting the Democrat who won the seat in her district in an upset in 2018.
Speaking with CNN contributor Martin Savidge, Tamara Stevens of Georgia's 6th district had little good to say about Republicans while praising Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath who now represents her.
"My husband tells everybody I am a gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening Republican," Stevens admitted. "Honestly, I do not recognize the Republican Party of today."
CNN
Bad news for Trump: Only one member of CNN swing voter panel would vote for him
A CNN swing voter panel on Thursday found a Trump-loving Pennsylvania woman feeling very alone in her unabashed devotion to the president.
During a CNN voter panel, Pennsylvania Trump supporter Crystal Arlington explained that she loved President Donald Trump because he can always be counted on to keep his promises.
"If he says, 'This is what I'm going to do, he's doing it,'" she said.
Camerota then pointed out an important hole in this particular argument.
"He hasn't built the wall, that was one of his main promises," she said. "Do you hold that promise against him?"
Breaking Banner
Here is why Ambassador Bill Taylor is the ‘perfect’ first public impeachment witness against Donald Trump
On Thursday morning, former prosecutor Elie Honig broke down what to expect from witnesses when the House impeachment inquiry is televised beginning next week, and said that Democrats likely hit a home run by inviting ambassador Bill Taylor to be the first face Americans see.
According to the legal analyst, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine is the "perfect witness," and has a surfeit of credibility.
As Honig explained to "New Day" host John Berman, "We'll be hearing from Bill Taylor next week. by the way, I think that's by tactical design -- he is the perfect leadoff witness, he is credible, and his testimony goes right to the heart of the matter and he's backed up."