CNN legal analyst blows a hole in Trump’s plan to extend ‘absolute immunity’ to aides who did his dirty work
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Michael Zeldin pointed out that President Donald Trump’s aides are on shaky legal ground trying to get immunity from questioning in the impeachment probe — because courts have ruled against the executive branch on this issue before, in much lesser disputes.
“Let’s talk about the White House chief of staff [Mick] Mulvaney,” said anchor Fredricka Whitfield. “He’s claiming he has absolute immunity when it comes to testifying in this impeachment probe. Is the law on his side?”
“I don’t think so,” said Zeldin. “There’s been very little law that addressed this issue. The most recent case was a case where the House asked for the testimony of former White House council under George W. Bush, Harriet Miers, and the court there rejected this absolute immunity argument, saying it would make the branch of government the non co-equal. I’m trying to think of the exact language. He said it would put the House at a disadvantage to the executive branch, and he rejected that argument.”
“So the only law on this rejects the executive branch absolute immunity position,” said Zeldin. “I think Mulvaney is in a worse case than Harriet Miers was, because this is in the context of an impeachment, where the House has even more powers than it did under the other scenario.”
WATCH: Trump defender snaps after NAACP president schools him on president’s lifelong racism
On CNN Saturday, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's Atlanta "Blacks for Trump" rally, NAACP Atlanta president Richard Rose clashed with Trump's Diversity Council director Bruce LeVell over the president's record for people of color.
"What is his standing in the black community as you've seen it?" asked anchor Christi Paul.
"We take the words of some of the Republicans. As Andrew Gillum said when he was running for governor of Florida, it is the racists who calls this president the racist," said Rose. "It's Lindsey Graham who said he was racist, xenophobic, and a religious bigot. We can't disagree with that. The policies of this administration including not enforcing consent decrees, not enforcing four consent orders that were voluntary as it relates to police brutality all over this country, his administration has rolled back the gains we have made under the Obama Administration ... I've known numerous Black Republicans, but they don't ascribe to this kind of racism."
‘Unimaginable’ that GOP lawmaker Jim Jordan didn’t know about sexual assaults at Ohio State: CNN legal analyst
Appearing on CNN's New Day with host Christi Paul, a trial lawyer said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) likely knew about sexual assaults occurring at Ohio State University years ago when he served as a coach at the school.
Reacting to news that a referee has come forward in a lawsuit saying he told Jordan the team doctor masturbated in the shower in front of him, yet Jordan took no action, CNN legal analyst Page Pate cast doubt on Jordan's claim he had no idea what had been going on in light of hundreds of claims that have been filed.
"Let's talk about the college wrestling referee who now says he complained to Ohio State wrestling coaches about one of the athletic doctors but they did nothing about it," Paul began. "One of those at the time was Jim Jordan. The referee is at least the second one who told Jordan about the alleged behavior by Dr. Richard Strauss. Congressman Jordan denies knowing about any of the allegations. I know in the lawsuit, Jordan isn't even listed as one of the OSU authorities authorized to take corrective action. Does that mean anything for Jordan at this point?"
CNN
‘The noose is tightening’ around Trump — and Rudy Giuliani may flip on him: CNN panel
A CNN panel Friday night outlined the strange pattern that always emerges in Trumpworld when it comes down to someone taking the fall for President Donald Trump. Former White House counsel John Dean warned that something is different in the case of Rudy Giuliani: he has no intention of being thrown under the bus.
In a panel discussion, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) started the conversation off saying that trying to make others the fall-guy for Trump's actions likely "won't fly."
"Nobody's going to believe for a second that Mick Mulvaney or Rudy Giuliani was acting on their own without any consultation with the president," the Republican said. "I think, just like Michael Cohen paid off Stormy Daniels, didn't he? He just did that on his own, under the direction of the president? They may try to throw these guys under the bus and they'll do it in this order and they'll throw [Ambassador Gordon] Sondland under the bus and Mulvaney and Giuliani in that order. But I don't think it's going to be effective. I think it's laughable, the facts are simply not on the president's side. The noose is tightening. The quid pro quo has been established and all of these people who have spoken up did so out of concern for national security and also because of interference in our elections. So, these are more distractions and they're not going to be effective."