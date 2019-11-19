CNN legal analyst flattens Rick Santorum for ridiculous impeachment defense of Trump

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum was shut down on CNN for his latest defense of President Donald Trump.
Santorum was effectively arguing for people to ignore the words coming from Trump.
“Wait, this argument is insane,” Carrie Cordero said. “You cannot argue that the president of the United States’ words do not matter or that he’s just sort of spouting off or he has his own views.”
“The reality is we ignore 80 to 90% of what the president says,” Santorum argued. “Look at the tweets, we ignore most of those things he tweets and say ‘it’s Trump being Trump.'”
Then CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin flattened Santorum.
“So your position is he shouldn’t be impeached because he’s surrounded by people who are less corrupt and crazy than he is,” Toobin summarized.
“He’s not corrupt and crazy,” Santorum argued.
Watch:
President Donald Trump responded to the end of the day's impeachment hearings by saying that it was a great day for the Republican Party and for the United States. There were many people who disagreed, however.