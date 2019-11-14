CNN panel blows up Lindsey Graham’s ‘hearsay’ talking points: ‘He knows what he’s saying is nonsense’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday lashed out at the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry and argued that it was completely illegitimate because it was relying on “hearsay” testimony from witnesses such as George Kent and Bill Taylor.
CNN’s John King reacted to Graham’s latest tirade by taking all his talking points apart piece by piece, starting with his accusation that evidence can’t be gathered from hearsay. In particular, King pointed to the role that hearsay played in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.
“He’s talking about hearsay — Number One, this is not a court of law, Congress is not a court of law,” he said. “Number Two, I would remind Lindsey Graham, Linda Tripp heard about [Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky] from a friend.”
CNN’s David Gregory then added that if this were an actual criminal proceeding against the president, it would have been done entirely in secret in front of a grand jury and Trump wouldn’t be entitled to any legal representation, whereas Republicans get equal time with Democrats to ask questions at the public hearings.
“He knows what he’s saying is nonsense and not true,” Gregory said.
Lindsey Graham clings to new Trump ‘hearsay’ defense: Impeachment ‘is going to destroy the presidency over time’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that the impeachment of President Donald Trump should not go forward because it would "destroy the presidency over time."
Reporters pressed Graham on Thursday about what he might do to stop the impeachment proceedings.
"There’s no quid pro quo," Graham ranted. "Nothing happened here. We’re not going to impeach this president over this. We’re not going to legitimize a hearing where you can only call Democratic witnesses. It’s over. It’s done for me."
According to the South Carolina Republican, impeachment is not a valid remedy for the president's misdeeds because it was initiated with so-called hearsay evidence.
WATCH: Democrat sarcastically slaps aside Trump Jr for trying to give him legal advice
Former trial lawyer turned Democratic lawmaker Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Il) sharply slapped aside legal advice offered by Donald Trump Jr, suggesting he might want to stay in his lane until he attends law school.
Speaking with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Quigley was asked abouit a tweet by President Donald Trump's son regarding hearsay evidence after apparently watching Wednesday's impeachment hearing.
At issue for Don Jr. was Quigley's assertion during the hearing that hearsay evidence can sometimes be better than direct evidence.
Combative Kellyanne Conway melts down on CNN’s Blitzer after she’s asked about husband George’s impeachment observations
On CNN Thursday, an interview with counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway went off the rails when anchor Wolf Blitzer asked her about the impeachment analysis made by her husband George Conway, who is notoriously anti-Trump.
"I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question. I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there," said Blitzer. "Your husband George Conway—"
"What did you just say?" snapped Conway. "Did you just say there are issues there? ... Why would you say that?"