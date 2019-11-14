CNN panel blows up Lindsey Graham’s ‘hearsay’ talking points: ‘He knows what he’s saying is nonsense’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday lashed out at the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry and argued that it was completely illegitimate because it was relying on “hearsay” testimony from witnesses such as George Kent and Bill Taylor.

CNN’s John King reacted to Graham’s latest tirade by taking all his talking points apart piece by piece, starting with his accusation that evidence can’t be gathered from hearsay. In particular, King pointed to the role that hearsay played in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

“He’s talking about hearsay — Number One, this is not a court of law, Congress is not a court of law,” he said. “Number Two, I would remind Lindsey Graham, Linda Tripp heard about [Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky] from a friend.”

CNN’s David Gregory then added that if this were an actual criminal proceeding against the president, it would have been done entirely in secret in front of a grand jury and Trump wouldn’t be entitled to any legal representation, whereas Republicans get equal time with Democrats to ask questions at the public hearings.

“He knows what he’s saying is nonsense and not true,” Gregory said.

