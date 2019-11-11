CNN’s Avlon warns ‘poisonous polarization’ is destroying America: ‘E Pluribus Unum’ has become ‘Us Against Them’
On Veterans Day, CNN fact-checker John Avlon took the opportunity to warn of the dangerous levels of polarization in American politics.
“November 11th was chosen because it was the day World War I ended. A century later, it’s a good time to reflect on a good bit of political wisdom that’s been lost: the thought that partisanship ought to end at the water’s edge,” said Avlon. “Today partisanship doesn’t end anywhere. Dividing families, schools, churches, houses. It’s a prime driver of the overall polarization that’s weakening our political and social bonds. And driving bitter cultural divides. Separating us into tribes.”
“Make no mistake, healing our divided nation is the defining challenge of our time. Because nothing less than the success of the American experiment is at stake,” continued Avlon. “If you think polarization is getting worse, you’re not alone. 67 percent of voters believe our country is becoming more divided. And 87 percent of Americans say political polarization is threatening our way of life. As the political becomes more personal. Check this out. A 2017 Gallup survey found 60 percent of Democrats and Republicans say they want their daughters to marry members of their own political parties. While in a study in 2014, 42 percent viewed the opposition as evil. No surprise a sense of civic despair is starting to kick in.”
Trump, noted Avlon, may have made things worse, but “he’s a symptom of our polarization, not its cause. There’s still time to redeem something positive out of this poisonous polarization … 93 percent of Americans say they’re tired of how divided we’ve become.”
“A first step in solving a problem is admitting you have one,” said Avlon. “If we clearly name the problem, then we begin to take concrete steps to overcome it. We’re going to discuss this in the coming days, but we need to find ways to reunite as a nation. We can do this armed with the knowledge we’re defending values. ‘E Pluribus Unum’ — out of many, one — is literally the opposite of ‘Us Against Them,’ the demagogue’s eternal calling card. There is no them in the United States. There’s only us.”
‘Siding with the crooks’: Brutal CNN segment shows how Rudy Giuliani is ‘cashing in’ on Trump’s presidency
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has taken on a greater role in shaping American foreign policy -- much to the dismay of many officials in the State Department.
A CNN segment that aired Monday tracked all of Giuliani's moves since being hired as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and has found that he's used his position to secure business deals all over the world.
As CNN senior investigative correspondent Drew Griffin explained, Giuliani has been "cashing in" on Trump's presidency by seeking out meetings with foreign officials who believe they can get favors from the president by helping Giuliani's business dealings.
Donald Trump Jr smacked around by Iraq war vet for ‘military sacrifice’ comments with challenge to enlist
Donald Trump Jr. drew outrage in the days before Veterans Day by comparing the business deals his family had to give up when his father took office to the soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
On CNN Monday, Executive Director of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Paul Rieckhoff gave Trump Jr. an idea for how he could really experience that kind of sacrifice.
"Don Jr. is of age. If he wants to understand what sacrifice is about, join the military," said Rieckhoff. "Folks like Sean Spicer and others have done it. Reince Priebus just joined the military. There are plenty of ways to serve your country. But you have to understand what the military community is all about. Comparing that to dead people at Arlington is ridiculous."
Trump has been engaging in ‘traitorous-like behavior’ in the Oval Office: ex-White House official
In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday morning, former White House Communication head Anthony Scaramucci upped his attacks on his former boss, President Donald Trump, by accusing him of being a traitor.
The former White House official, who stepped down after 11 controversial days, has become a leading critic of the president and has been trying to whip up conservatives to drop the president as their candidate in the 2020 election.
After identifying the president's most avid defenders as a "cult," Scaramucci claimed the president needed to be ousted -- and not only over his quid pro quo conversation with Ukraine's president.