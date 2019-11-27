CNN’s Chris Cuomo spars with ex-Trump administration official over Navy secretary firing
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo sparred with conservative think tank fellow and former John Bolton chief of staff Fred Fleitz over President Donald Trump’s interference into the Eddie Gallagher war crimes case and his dismissal of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, whose new op-ed criticizing the president came out hours before.
“Why do you think it is that Richard Spencer seems to echo what we’ve heard implicitly or explicitly from General Mattis, General Kelly?” asked Cuomo. “Why do military men seem to find this president so lacking in ethics and character?”
“Chris, I don’t think that’s true of all military men. Politics can get into the military just like any other element of government,” said Fleitz. “First of all, I’ve known [Defense Secretary] Mark Esper for many years … this is what the Navy Secretary said in his op-ed. ‘If we had a general or admiral as a commander in chief, this would not have happened.’ But our founding fathers wanted us to have a civil commander in chief.”
“The knowledge of military is only one aspect of it,” said Cuomo. “Fred, just to be clear, Mattis, Kelly, both guys I’m sure you respect, and Spencer, someone who is deserving of respect by both sides of the aisle before this, have all made the same kind of comment about the president, that he’s ethically challenged, that he doesn’t know how to lead. And these are people that we often refer to as the best leaders of our society. Doesn’t that concern you on any level?”
“I watched Admiral Kirby in the previous hour saying there was obviously prosecutorial abuse in this case,” said Fleitz. “There was a lot going on in this case that went wrong. I think it was fairly complicated. But this is an instance of a civilian commander in chief making a decision, bucking the military bureaucracy, they tried to get around what he wanted do.”
Ex-prosecutor says Giuliani could go down for illegal foreign lobbying — even if he wasn’t paid
On CNN Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down the legal problems facing President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, in light of new reports that Giuliani sought contracts to do work for the Ukrainian government.
"Elie, does this put Rudy Giuliani in any further or more legal jeopardy?" asked anchor John Berman. "What are the legal implications for all this new information?"
"It could, John," said Honig. "The problems for Rudy Giuliani just keep stacking up. Let's rewind. Parnas is indicted. Rudy Giuliani himself is being investigated by the Southern District, which he used to lead. We know that that whopper subpoena got served the other day relating to Rudy's business, listing all the crimes."
‘The ultimate sin’: Legal expert explains why letting Trump off the hook would be deadly for democracy
Attorney Neal Katyal told CNN on Wednesday that it would be bad for democracy if Congress decided against holding President Donald Trump accountable -- and he argued that merely censuring the president would not be sufficient.
Katyal, whose new book “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump” argues for the president's removal, warned that letting the president get away with abusing his office would do lasting damage to America's constitutional order.
GOP strategist smacked down on CNN for refusing to believe impeachment support is at 50 percent
On CNN Tuesday, anchor John Berman questioned former Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Mike Shields about the public's continued support for impeaching President Donald Trump — and he refused even to engage with the premise of the question.
"Mike, I understand that the White House and Republicans are saying, oh, the support for impeachment and removal hasn't shot up," said Berman. "But just the number of 50 percent. If 50 percent of Americans want you impeached and removed from office, that's not really good news for a presidency, is it?"
"Well, John, it's very interesting," said Shields. "I never look at just one poll. I always look at a number of polls. But I also read the crosstabs, and read the crosstabs of this poll, I read down deep. The poll has sampled into it 25 percent of Republicans. And that's no BS. And so, look, it's an not illegitimate poll, of the people it was polled I'm sure the numbers are right. But it's got a massive number of independents in it. And when you look at the Emerson College poll that came out, another serious poll, the — whether or not to impeach went down 11 points during the hearings. The Gallup poll, another serious poll, came out and literally bounced back to where impeachment was before the hearings began."