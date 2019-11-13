CNN’s Fareed Zakaria reveals how he almost got ensnared in Trump’s Ukraine scandal
CNN International reporter Fareed Zakaria revealed Wednesday that he was the one chosen to do the interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he was expecting to announce the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
According to Zakaria, he went to Kyiv to do research and prepare for the interview, but just after news of the whistleblower report became public, “the interview fell apart.”
“First, let me be clear. Of course, we had no knowledge that President Zelensky was going to announce this investigation into the Bidens and into 2016 during the interview,” Zakaria told CNN’s Jake Tapper after Wednesday’s impeachment hearings had concluded.
“My guess is that the way they were thinking about it as politicians often do planning an interview, they were going to reveal certain things at a certain point,” he continued. Presumably, I would have asked a question, ‘What are you doing to rooting out corruption in Ukraine?’ He would say, ‘Here’s what I’m doing.’
“But here’s the story: We’d been trying to get an interview with Zelensky pretty much since he got elected,” Zakaria explained. “He’s a pretty interesting character. And Ukraine, as you heard all of today, is on the front lines of this great struggle between the West and Russia. And they had been encouraging and negotiating back and forth. Things picked up around August and September. I went to Kyiv to meet with him. It seemed it was confirmed and then it fell apart right about the time just after the news of the whistle-blower came out. So it is possible to conclude that they realized the story was now public and the aid had been released, they didn’t need to do the interview.”
Watch the full interview below:
CNN’s Cuomo hammers GOP lobbyist for saying Trump can fire the inspector general
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on GOP lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp for saying President Donald Trump has the right to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for transmitting the whistleblower complaint.
"Why would it be okay for the president to go after the inspector general for dealing with the whistleblower?" said Cuomo.
"Because he serves at the pleasure of the president. The president can get rid of them at any time," said Schlapp. "At the State Department during Obama's presidency, during the whole time Hillary was at the State Department, he didn't bother to pick an IG."
Trump suffers ‘Impostor Syndrome’ on a level ‘previously unknown to man’: Art of the Deal co-author
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz broke down President Donald Trump's mental state — and suggested that the president has a subconscious, pathological fear of being exposed as a fraud.
"Knowing the president as you do, how do you think he is going to handle next couple of days of this public testimony?" asked Cooper. "He obviously watches a lot of this. They often claim he's too busy to watch it, but he clearly does."
"Well, I think that he is in two places right now," said Schwartz. "I'm sorry to say this, because one of them seems fine. Which, for — to me, which is I suspect, he is in — his nervous system is in a very high state of activation, and God save you to be around him right now. Because this is the ultimate humiliation, to have his election called into question."
White House in ‘chaos’ in advance of public impeachment hearings: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House reporter Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump's administration is in a state of turmoil with hours to go before the public impeachment hearings begin in the House.
"It is a picture of chaos as the president heads into this very different phase for him in the impeachment inquiry, very public phase with officials testifying in front of cameras up on Capitol Hill," said Acosta.
"My colleagues and I over here at the White House are hearing from our sources that when Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, started these legal maneuverings a few days ago, first he would join this lawsuit in federal court that would determine whether or not he should respond to these congressional subpoenas up on Capitol Hill and testify, and then yesterday he decided he's going to pull out of that legal challenge and pose his own legal challenge, file his own lawsuit and then this morning we find out he's scrapping the whole thing altogether and going back to the original legal guidance from the administration that he's immune from testifying under this subpoena that has been issued for his testimony," continued Acosta.