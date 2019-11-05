CNN’s Mike Rogers shreds Rand Paul for ‘outrageous’ call to expose whistleblower’s identity

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday evening called upon the media to print the name of the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, hammered Paul during a Tuesday CNN appearance in which he reiterated his support for keeping the identity of the whistleblower a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is outrageous for these — any member of the Senate or the House to talk about unmasking a whistleblower,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely outrageous.”

Rogers did say that he thought that Republicans should be able to hear the whistleblower testify in some form, but he also said that there is no way their identity should be made public.

“It’s against the law to disclose the identity of that whistleblower,” he said. “And having somebody out in public, at a rally, talk about unmasking the whistleblower for political purposes, I think is absolutely — I think this town has absolutely lost its mind.”

Watch the video below.