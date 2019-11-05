CNN’s Mike Rogers shreds Rand Paul for ‘outrageous’ call to expose whistleblower’s identity
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday evening called upon the media to print the name of the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, hammered Paul during a Tuesday CNN appearance in which he reiterated his support for keeping the identity of the whistleblower a secret.
“It is outrageous for these — any member of the Senate or the House to talk about unmasking a whistleblower,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely outrageous.”
Rogers did say that he thought that Republicans should be able to hear the whistleblower testify in some form, but he also said that there is no way their identity should be made public.
“It’s against the law to disclose the identity of that whistleblower,” he said. “And having somebody out in public, at a rally, talk about unmasking the whistleblower for political purposes, I think is absolutely — I think this town has absolutely lost its mind.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s attempt to use the Supreme Court to keep his taxes hidden looks doomed: CNN analyst
Addressing a court ruling that President Donald Trump cannot keep his tax returns from a Manhattan grand jury, CNN analyst Elie Honig said the president's likely appeal to the Supreme Court may not even make it to their docket, meaning he will have no choice but to hand them over.
On Monday, a three-judge panel for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled: "Presidential immunity does not bar a state grand jury from issuing a subpoena in aid of its investigation of potential crimes committed by persons within its jurisdiction, even if that investigation may in some way implicate the president."
CNN
‘If Roy Cohn and Joe McCarthy had a baby — it’d be Donald Trump’: Scaramucci unloads on his former boss
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into President Donald Trump's sleaziness and corruption throughout the Ukraine scandal and the administration's response.
"There were four officials from [the Office of Management and Budget] and the White House who were supposed to testify today didn't even show up, not really any ramifications, the Democrats don't want to have this tied up in courts," said Cooper. "Do you think that's a mistake?"
"I think the quicker they get this out in the public domain, the greater the likelihood that one or two rationalists that really love the country and want to go down in history," said Scaramucci, who was fired after just ten days on the job amid obscene comments about fellow Trump associates. "Think about the way we look at [Rep. Joseph] McCarthy now. In the bubble of McCarthy, Dwight Eisenhower failed to make a speech to denunciate McCarthy based on the criticism that he was giving to his old boss George Marshall. He went up to Wisconsin, he was ready to make the speech, and he folded the speech due to political expediency. Eisenhower said later on when he was at the Gettysburg Forum, that this was one of the biggest mistakes of his political career, that he couldn't stand up to McCarthy. Fearful of McCarthy in his home state."
CNN
David Cay Johnston details what prosecutors will do when they get the president’s tax returns
On Monday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President Donald Trump's claim that he was immune from all criminal investigation as president, allowing New York State prosecutors to obtain several years' worth of his tax returns.
On CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston walked through what the prosecutors will likely do with the information they obtain.
"David, if this decision stands, you say that President Trump could have a serious problem once a Manhattan grand jury gets the tax documents," said Cooper. "What do you believe that they could show?"