Coal knew: Explosive report shows industry was aware of climate crisis as far back as 1966
“It wasn’t just big oil that knew about climate change decades ago.”
A new report shows conclusively that the coal industry was aware of the climate impacts of burning fossil fuels as far back as 1966—and, like other sectors of the fossil fuel industry with knowledge of the consequences of their business model, did next to nothing about it.
The revelation was published in an article by Élan Young at HuffPost Friday.
“It wasn’t just big oil that knew about climate change decades ago,” tweeted HuffPost editor Kate Sheppard.
It wasn’t just big oil that knew about climate change decades ago, @YoungElan reports in @HuffPost today https://t.co/8ZnbhVKpVY #exxonknew #coalknew
— Kate Sheppard (@kate_sheppard) November 22, 2019
The story uses a discovery by Chris Cherry, professor of civil engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to show industry foreknowledge of the ramifications of extractive technologies over 50 years ago. Cherry found the evidence in a 1966 copy of the Mining Congress Journal he was given by his father-in-law.
A 1966 article in the Mining Congress Journal shows that #CoalKnew about the climate risks of burning fossil fuels decades before the industry engaged in a campaign of climate denial that continues today https://t.co/JxxQw3HPxx pic.twitter.com/Wite2HesGw
— Dave Anderson (@cleantechfacts) November 22, 2019
In the journal, James R. Garvey, president of now-defunct research firm Bituminous Coal Research Inc., describes the future consequences of coal.
“There is evidence that the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is increasing rapidly as a result of the combustion of fossil fuels,” Garvey wrote. “If the future rate of increase continues as it is at the present, it has been predicted that, because the CO2 envelope reduces radiation, the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere will increase and that vast changes in the climates of the earth will result.”
Garvey added that the result of the changes in climate could include melting icecaps and rising seas.
“Such changes in temperature will cause melting of the polar icecaps, which, in turn, would result in the inundation of many coastal cities, including New York and London,” wrote Garvey.
“This is astonishing,” tweeted historian Brad Simpson.
The article sent shockwaves across the environmental movement.
“The entire fossil fuel industry knew about the risks of climate change and covered it up for decades all to make a buck,” said Earther reporter Brian Kahn.
As Young writes in her article, though, it’s difficult to know what the revelations in her reporting will result in as far as damages or accountability.
“Even as the Trump administration has promised a coal resurgence and rolled back Obama-era regulations, the industry’s profitability continues to experience a downward slide,” writes Young. “If the slogan ‘Coal Knew’ ever does take off, it’s unclear who’ll be left to sue.”
Breaking Banner
Trump just gave away the game on his bribery scheme in a live interview to baffled Fox News hosts
As I argued on Thursday, the impeachment proceedings have delivered decisive evidence for a charge of bribery against President Donald Trump for his role in the Ukraine scheme. But most Republicans disagree. They argue that the testimony and evidence presented so far doesn’t show that Trump withheld congressionally approved military aid to induce Ukraine to give him something of value in exchange — investigations of his political opponents.
Pompeo calls it ‘democracy’ in Bolivia as post-coup violence grows and fear of civil war intensifies
"The military has guns and a license to kill; we have nothing. Please, tell the international community to come here and stop this."
Observers on the ground in Bolivia are calling on the United Nations to take urgent action to prevent the country from descending into a full-blown civil war as the military, with a green light from the right-wing coup regime, continues to repress and massacre supporters of ousted former President Evo Morales.
Revealed: Every accusation Trump just made against Marie Yovanovitch – the Ukraine ambassador he fired – is a lie
During President Donald Trump's 57-minute long diatribe on "Fox & Friends" Friday he used Fox News' platform to personally attack his now-former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. What used to be a smear campaign of whispers started by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over in Kiev became an all-out character assassination across the airwaves of America.