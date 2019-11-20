Conservative Rick Wilson astonished as Gordon Sondland tosses Trump and his crew ‘under the bus wholesale’

On Wednesday, as E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland delivered his public testimony implicating President Donald Trump and several of his high-ranking officials in an explicit bribery scheme against Ukraine, former Republican strategist Rick Wilson tweeted his astonished reaction in real time, saying that he was throwing everyone “under the bus wholesale”:

Sweet mother of God. Sondland is shoveling them under the bus wholesale. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 20, 2019

Wilson, a conservative critic of the president, also tweeted a GIF of a flamethrower as Sondland continued to implicate several Trump officials in wrongdoing:

Sondland, who was appointed to his office after donating generously to President Donald Trump, initially offered sworn testimony that defended the president’s conduct. But as text messages and the testimony of several other witnesses contradicted his statements, he revised his account of the Ukraine affair considerably.