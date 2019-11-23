Cook up a storm over the holiday season with these deals
Around this festive time of year, many of us will be sharing food with family and friends. If you would like to make the prep a little easier, these kitchen appliances are definitely worth a look.
GoWISE USA® 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Fried food tastes great, but it usually comes coated in oil. The GoWISE USA Air Fryer offers a neat alternative, allowing you to fry, bake, roast, and rotisserie without the added fat. It comes with 15 cooking presets, and the device doubles as a dehydrator. You can get the Air Fryer now for $159.99.
GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 9.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker
This versatile pressure cooker lets you prepare delicious meals at the touch of a button. The cooker is big enough for roasting a whole bird, and it’s great for stews. You can also use it as a rice cooker, egg maker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and warmer.
The Ovate Pressure Cooker comes in two sizes; the 9.5-quart version is now $10 off MSRP at $159, and the 8.5-quart is $29 off at $139.99.
GoWISE USA® 11-in-1 Programmable 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This countertop oven has three racks and 11 preset programs, giving you the flexibility to cook entire meals. It’s big enough to take a whole chicken, and you use the oven to fry, bake, roast, toast, and rotisserie. In addition, you get a free 50-page recipe book packed with inspiration.
You can order the Toaster Oven now for $159, saving $21 on the regular price.
GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This sleek Air Fryer comes with a touchscreen, giving you precise control over cooking time and temperature.
The 11.6-quart cooking capacity means you have ample room for cooking entire meals, but the device is compact. You have eight cooking presets to choose from, including fry, roast, and dehydrate. This Air Fryer Oven is now $19 off MSRP at $129.99.
Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
Stack Commerce
Cook up a storm over the holiday season with these deals
Around this festive time of year, many of us will be sharing food with family and friends. If you would like to make the prep a little easier, these kitchen appliances are definitely worth a look.GoWISE USA® 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Fried food tastes great, but it usually comes coated in oil. The GoWISE USA Air Fryer offers a neat alternative, allowing you to fry, bake, roast, and rotisserie without the added fat. It comes with 15 cooking presets, and the device doubles as a dehydrator. You can get the Air Fryer now for $159.99.
Stack Commerce
Keep the NSA and Facebook out of your internet history with this highly-rated VPN
You can learn a lot about someone by viewing their browsing history. If you want to keep yours truly private, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited can help.
This award-winning service uses masking servers around the world to disguise your true online identity. In addition, users can block hackers and unlock content from around the world. You can currently pick up a lifetime VPN subscription for just $39 at the Raw Story Store. Right now get another 15% off with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.
Stack Commerce
With over 2,000 fascinating shows, CuriosityStream is the Netflix of documentaries
Everyone loves a good story. While movies and TV series can be addictive, there is nothing more gripping than the real world.
If you love to learn about science, history, nature, technology, and other topics, CuriosityStream should keep you entertained. This platform gives you unlimited access to over 2,000 documentary shows and series, including award-winning original content. You can get a two-year subscription now for $29.99 via the Raw Story Store. Quite a deal, since it comes out to the equivalent of $1.25 / month.