Cops caught on video arresting black man for ‘illegally’ eating a sandwich at train station
Video of an African-American man being detain for “illegally” eating a sandwich went viral over the weekend.
The video, which was reportedly recorded on Nov. 4, shows a black man being confronted by a white police officer at a California BART station. The clip was posted on Nov. 8 by Facebook user Bill Gluckman.
A black man holding a sandwich can be seen complaining about being detained by the officer, who is refusing to let go of the man’s bag.
“You singled me out out of all these people,” the detained man says.
“You’re eating,” the officer points out. “It’s against the law.”
The officer then informs that man that he is “going to jail.”
“For eating a f*cking sandwich,” the man protests.
Within minutes, three other officers show up to handcuff and arrest the man.
Activist on Saturday held an eat-in at the BART station to protest the arrest.
By Monday, the Facebook video had been viewed over 2.5 million times.
Watch the clip below.
‘Highly disturbing’ Pentagon document shows US military surveilling groups protesting family separation
"Cataloging individuals protesting government policy creates serious risk of abuse, and even without misconduct, monitoring protesters is likely to chill the exercise of First Amendment rights."
The U.S. military is reportedly surveilling rights groups and activists engaged in peaceful protests against both President Donald Trump's border wall and the separation of migrant children from their families at the southern border.
Trump officials knife Nikki Haley after she paints herself as one of the president’s staunchest defenders
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley over the weekend tried to depict herself as a staunch defender of President Donald Trump who was protecting him from the machinations of disloyal administration officials who wanted to undermine his authority.
However, multiple Trump officials have contacted the New York Times' Maggie Haberman to dispute Haley's claim to have been firmly in the president's corner during her time in the administration.
"[I] have gotten calls from three administration officials taking issue with Haley’s description of herself as both stalwart defender of Trump and concerned aide," Haberman revealed on Twitter. "One described her as 'scarce' during her tenure."
The View’s Meghan McCain bashes Nikki Haley for throwing John Kelly under the bus
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took umbrage at Nikki Haley's apparent political calculation in a new book on her time serving President Donald Trump.
The show's two conservatives, McCain and Abby Huntsman, criticized the former UN ambassador for revealing that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly had tried to enlist her to push back against the president.
"I find her to be probably the most ambitious politician since Hillary Clinton," Huntsman said. "I do, and I don't call this a tell-all book. To me, these are all setup books. Don't read it to really get an authentic view of that person, what she's doing is trying to butter up to the right people that she can they can help her win the next election."