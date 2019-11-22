Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Covering for Trump!’ Conspiracy nuts turn on Bill Barr after he says Jeffrey Epstein definitely killed himself

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday said that he had seen direct evidence that accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein took his own life — and conspiracy theorists at Reddit are not happy about it.

Barr told the Associated Press on Friday that Epstein’s suicide wasn’t the result of a nefarious plot, but rather what he described as a “perfect storm of screw-ups” that occurred at his detention facility over the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Reddit’s /r/conspiracy page in the past featured posts sympathetic to fellow conspiracy theorist President Donald Trump, Barr’s claims about Epstein’s death were too much for them to swallow.

One user at /r/conspiracy accused Barr of “obviously covering for Trump’s pedo ring,” while another user wondered “how can anyone defend Trump on this anymore,” while adding that the president is “obviously complicit.”

When one lone Trump supporter chimed in to say that the president had nothing to do with Barr’s decision, he was slammed by other /r/conspiracy posters.

“Trump hired Barr,” one user wrote in response. “Trump also hired the prosecutor that gave Epstein the sweetheart deal. Trump and Barr are legitimately as big a suspects in this as anyone.”

“You guys if it weren’t for politics would NEVER defend Trump,” wrote another. “If he was just the host of the apprentice or if he was still a Democrat you guys wouldn’t twist yourself into pretzels pretending it’s all a coincidence. You wouldn’t even think about it. But the fact that someone you like due to politics did something so evil causes cognitive dissonance so you try to make excuses for the guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole thread here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Covering for Trump!’ Conspiracy nuts turn on Bill Barr after he says Jeffrey Epstein definitely killed himself

Published

1 min ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday said that he had seen direct evidence that accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein took his own life -- and conspiracy theorists at Reddit are not happy about it.

Barr told the Associated Press on Friday that Epstein's suicide wasn't the result of a nefarious plot, but rather what he described as a "perfect storm of screw-ups" that occurred at his detention facility over the summer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Insane and inane’: Devin Nunes’ closing remarks dismantled by Bloomberg columnist

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) ignored all the evidence presented in the impeachment hearings and instead asked viewers to accept an implausible counter-narrative about the whistleblower complaint that prompted the inquiry.

The House Intelligence Committee's ranking Republican gave a closing statement Thursday that laid out a timeline that he argued proved the complaint was made after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation failed to result in impeachment, reported Bloomberg's Jonathan Bernstein.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.

The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.

Continue Reading
 
 