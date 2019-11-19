‘Cows are female’: Todd Starnes mocked for claiming ‘it won’t be long before you will see a Chick-fil-A cow in drag’

Todd Starnes is one of several far right wing religious conservatives who are furious that the privately-held Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A has announced they will no longer donate to two non-profits that have a long history of anti-LGBTQ policies.

Chick-fil-A recently tried to open a restaurant in the UK but protests over the company’s reputation were so strong they were forced to announce they will close at the end of their six-month lease. The company is also facing several local governments and colleges who are refusing to allow them to open a restaurant based on Chick-fil-A’s long history of donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ causes, including funds to at least one anti-gay hate group.

Starnes, who was ousted from Fox News after he agreed that Democrats worship the Pagan god Moloch, had once anointed Chick-fil-A “the official chicken of Jesus.”

On Monday, following Chick-fil-A’s announcement that it will be focusing its charitable giving on organizations that work to improve education, and fight hunger and homelessness – while ending its donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Starnes offered up this homophobic response:

It won’t be long before you will see a @ChickfilA cow in drag. https://t.co/0EpWubQGqs #ShameOnChickfilA — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 18, 2019

He was quickly mocked:

Not surprised to see that Todd doesn’t understand cows are female. But sure, put a wig on her. I bet she’ll look fierce. https://t.co/7Eywx7U84U — Alex Richardson (@alexrichardson8) November 18, 2019

lol who’s gonna tell him? https://t.co/aXzGx9PmxH — Gay and Bad ️‍ (@SJGrunewald) November 18, 2019

Oh dear, the chicken place decided to focus on homelessness and hunger and not so much on hating gays and it’s upset the “Christians” https://t.co/gCfTDBQZfB — John (@johntruman_) November 18, 2019

Chik fil A literally ran and ad with a cow in a wig five years ago. At least get your perforative outrage right you sentient bowl of oatmeal https://t.co/HMUrAXRgIP pic.twitter.com/nKcEk75URz — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 18, 2019

Sure – because targeting your private corporate giving towards hunger and homelessness requires a cow in drag? That’s just a stupid thing to say https://t.co/1MhZAASeFf — J&JDebut (@JJDebut) November 18, 2019

Promise?? That sounds delightful! Hopefully it’s on a Sunday so the whole family can come! :) #DragFilA https://t.co/QGBPO9v79w — Roger Vandertunt (@monsterro) November 18, 2019

OHMYGOD …someone please make this a thing. They’re worried about cows in Drag now. #conservativesareinsane https://t.co/HbjteaYLWg — Nathan Mohebbi (@NathanMohebbi) November 18, 2019

That would be cool as hell tho https://t.co/Y7p687ncN4 — Steven Polk (@Spolkahontas) November 18, 2019

whos flipping their shit about a chicken places political leanings now todd https://t.co/2cjewuITEk — lvl 45 CHAO$ POTU$ (@thetomzone) November 18, 2019

