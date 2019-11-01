Cuba denies stoking Latin American social unrest
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denied Friday that the country is behind recent social unrest in Latin America and rejected US allegations that it is supporting Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.
“Maliciously people are accusing Cuba of being behind what is happening in Venezuela and the recent popular protests against the pitiless neoliberalism that’s advancing in this region,” said Rodriguez at an event in Havana, called the Anti-imperialist Meeting.
Washington has accused the Caribbean island nation of providing military support to help prop up the government of socialist leader Maduro.
The US is backing his rival Juan Guaido’s claims to be the South American country’s interim leader.
“The United States needs to blame Cuba for its resounding failure in Venezuela, and needs to justify the tightening of its blockade” against the islands, added Rodriguez at the meeting that brings together various international leftist coalitions.
Last week, Luis Almagro, the Organization of American States’ secretary general, hit out at a “pattern” of destabilization emanating from Venezuela and Cuba, and aimed at Colombia, Ecuador and Chile.
Last month, protests against the government broke out in Ecuador and Chile.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump “denounced foreign efforts to undermine Chilean institutions, democracy or society,” in a phone call to Chile counterpart Sebastian Pinera.
A senior State Department official blamed Russia for stoking the unrest, a charge Moscow rejected.
Rodriguez said Cuba has no involvement in Latin American protests beyond “the example of the Cuban revolution, as Che Guevara said.”
Â© 2019 AFP
Satirical ‘Donald Trump’ column published by The Washington Post
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was taking his toys and moving to a different sandbox. In a tweet, Trump said that he intended to move out of his hometown, New York City, to Florida. While some speculated that the reason had to do with financial protection, Trump claimed it was due to taxes, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said he never paid anyway.
But it was Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri who penned an op-ed in the voice of the president to explain his decision. With short sentences and a limited vocabulary, Petri's "Trump" bragged about being a genius and rambled endlessly about all of the terrible things New York City has that he wants nothing to do with.
Rudy Giuliani told to ‘put up or shut up’ after claiming he has ‘evidence’ that would exonerate him
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Friday he had "evidence" that would exonerate him.
Giuliani is reportedly under investigation by the Southern District of New York -- which he once led -- for his role in seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine to aid the re-election of his client, Donald Trump.
"You have to wonder why the media is all of a sudden hell-bent on slandering me," Giuliani claimed, despite the fact he has admitted to seeking foreign election interference on national TV.
"I’ve got the evidence, extending high and wide!" Giuliani argued, without including any such evidence.
WATCH: Trump’s close friend says the president’s Ukraine call was ‘absolutely’ inappropriate
Pro-Trump Republicans and conservatives who agree to be interviewed by British journalist Mehdi Hasan (who hosts “Up Front” on Al Jazeera in addition to writing his articles for The Intercept and hosting their “Deconstructed” podcast) know that they aren’t going to be getting the type of softball questions they typically get from Fox News. And when Chris Ruddy (CEO of the right-wing Newsmax Media and a friend of President Donald Trump) appeared on “Up Front” this week, Hasan grilled him relentlessly about the impeachment inquiry that Trump is facing in the U.S. House of Representatives.