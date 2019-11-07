Cyclist who flipped off Trump beats Republican incumbent in local Virginia election
A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird — making a rude single-fingered gesture — to US President Donald Trump’s motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia.
Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump’s Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.
But getting fired also opened “a lot of doors”, the 52-year-old told AFP during her campaign, including accepting an invitation to run for local office on the Democratic ticket.
That decision paid off on Tuesday night, as Briskman celebrated her victory in a tweet that linked to a copy of the image.
“Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today! So proud that we were able to #FlipLoudpun,” she wrote.
With 52 percent of the vote after 99 percent of precincts had reported, the result saw Republican Suzanne Volpe beaten into second place.
When fighting her campaign in Loudoun County — the wealthiest in the US — Briskman didn’t bring up the image that sparked her 15 minutes of fame unless homeowners started “talking about the administration” or commented on her bicycle pin.
Instead, the ultramarathon runner told AFP she wanted to show that there was “substance” behind her candidacy — education, women’s rights, transportation and environmental issues — and that she wasn’t “just the person that rode my bike one day and flipped off the president.”
Her success comes as Trump’s party also lost control of both chambers of the legislature in increasingly blue Virginia, US media including The New York Times projected.
Democrats will now hold all major statewide offices and rule the state assembly, a comprehensive consolidation of power not seen in the state since the 1990s.
‘Epic nonsense’: GOP demolished for newest excuse why Trump is innocent in Ukraine scandal
On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent took down the GOP's latest argument for why President Donald Trump should not be impeached over the plot to extort Ukraine into getting dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
"With the impeachment inquiry heading into its public phase, Republicans are road-testing yet another deeply absurd defense of President Trump: They are conceding that, yes, there may have been a quid pro quo, but there’s no proof Trump himself was behind it," wrote Sargent, noting that Trump's EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland laid the foundation for this excuse by claiming to not know the source of the scheme. "Here are four facts revealing this new line to be epic nonsense."
‘I get no lawyer’: Trump in full meltdown mode falsely claims open impeachment inquiry hearings are a ‘trial’
"This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!"
President Donald Trump is in full meltdown mode. Thursday morning the man purported to be the leader of the free world, the post powerful person to hold elected office in this country, tweeted witness testimony in the House open impeachment inquiry hearings slated to begin next week are a "trial."
They are not.
The trial takes place in the Senate, assuming the House passes articles of impeachment and Majority Leader Mitch MCConnell allows the Senate trial to proceed.
Paul Krugman: GOP lawmakers would rather ‘collude with foreign powers’ than see Democrats back in power
Responding to the conventional wisdom that Republican lawmakers defend President Donald Trump because they are afraid of his wrath -- mainly expressed via Twitter attacks -- Nobel Prize-winning economists Paul Krugman claimed it goes beyond cowardice and into something much deeper -- the fear of losing power over Democrats.
In a series of tweets on Thursday morning that highlighted reporting in USA Today that Republicans in Kentucky are searching for ways to overturn the voting on Tuesday and hand the governorship back to ousted Matt Bevin, the NYT columnist said the GOP no longer cares about what is right or legal.