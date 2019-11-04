David Cay Johnston details what prosecutors will do when they get the president’s tax returns

On Monday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that he was immune from all criminal investigation as president, allowing New York State prosecutors to obtain several years’ worth of his tax returns.

On CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston walked through what the prosecutors will likely do with the information they obtain.

“David, if this decision stands, you say that President Trump could have a serious problem once a Manhattan grand jury gets the tax documents,” said Cooper. “What do you believe that they could show?”

“Well, Donald lost two income tax fraud trials,” said Johnston. “And in one of those trials, the tax return introduced in the case was shown to his long-time now-retired tax preparer, Jack Mitnick, who testified that that was his signature on the document, but he did not prepare that tax return. Donald has a long history of filing inconsistent documents with different government agencies. [Manhattan DA] Cy Vance’s grand jury has access to the New York State Tax Authority records. And I suspect they’re going to compare them to the Mazars records to see if Trump altered the tax returns he filed, which would be fraud, in all likelihood.”

