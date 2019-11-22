‘Delete your account traitor’: GOPer Marsha Blackburn slammed for ugly smear of Lt. Col. Vindman

In a tweet fired off today, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took a jab at one of the witnesses who testified at this week’s hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, and she immediately was on the receiving end of a wave of backlash due to the way she characterized a career military officer.

“Vindictive Vindman is the ‘whistleblower’s’ handler,” Blackburn early Friday morning referring to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified this Wednesday.

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

The comment thread beneath her tweet was filled with people rebuking her for her words.

Sadly we can’t do anything to stop you from being a United States Senator for another 5 years, but we can make sure that you spend 4 of those years in the Minority. So to all commenting here, remember to focus on 2020: Organize. Register. Vote. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 22, 2019

I reported her. Disgusting. — Judith Kaufman J.D. (@judesterworld) November 22, 2019

Trump pardoned war criminals this week and you’re reserving your ire for a soldier who reported a crime when he saw it. — Gator MaClunkey (@Zeddary) November 22, 2019

This is deplorable and beneath the dignity of a US Senator, and I pray that it results in an ethics investigation against you and expulsion from the Senate. You have NO RIGHT to make such baseless accusations against a US citizen, let alone 1 who served honorably his whole life. — Sloth (@sloth_dc) November 22, 2019

A US Senator resorts to childish name calling of a Purple Heart recipient in defense of a corrupt, criminal grifter. There is no bottom for the remnants of the Republican Party. — chris diamond (@stuckwithafork) November 22, 2019

Your behavior is disgraceful. I’ll be donating to your opponent. — Crypt Kidder (@rrich46) November 22, 2019

You are disgusting. Everyone else doing this is disgusting. None of you goddamn freaks are worthy of his service to OUR country…. HIS country. The shrapnel in Lt Col Vindmans body will have a longer impact on Americans that any of you mealy mouth idiots ever will. — 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) November 22, 2019

You have no shame but I am ashamed for you and your party. I have lost all hope for the republicans. It makes me sad for our country. — kathleen (@kathlee73732050) November 22, 2019

What makes Lt. Colonel Vindman “vindictive?” From everything I’ve seen, he’s patriotic, honest & doing his best to defend our country from threats (foreign & domestic). Every member of the GOP seems to be vindictive against anyone who doesn’t blindly support & defend Trump. — John Adams (@JohnAdamsGA) November 22, 2019

Why are you such unrepentant garbage? Love, a constituent — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) November 22, 2019

Marsha Blackburn hates the troops. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) November 22, 2019

That’s disgusting. Even by your standards. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) November 22, 2019

Were you always this terrible a person, Marsha, or have you been horribly corrupted by power? It's not too late to take a look at yourself and choose country over party. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 22, 2019

Thank you for confirming my hypothesis that all Republicans are trash. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) November 22, 2019

Delete your account, traitor. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) November 22, 2019