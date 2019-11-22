Quantcast
‘Delete your account traitor’: GOPer Marsha Blackburn slammed for ugly smear of Lt. Col. Vindman

In a tweet fired off today, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took a jab at one of the witnesses who testified at this week’s hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, and she immediately was on the receiving end of a wave of backlash due to the way she characterized a career military officer.

“Vindictive Vindman is the ‘whistleblower’s’ handler,” Blackburn early Friday morning referring to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified this Wednesday.

The comment thread beneath her tweet was filled with people rebuking her for her words.

