Democrat calls out Republican’s ‘epic mansplaining’ to Fiona Hill

Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) apologized to diplomat Dr. Fiona Hill after Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) used his time on the Intelligence Committee to “mansplain” his own political theories.

“Good afternoon, thank you for being here,” Maloney began. “Dr. Hill, first of all I thought that was some epic mansplaining that you were forced to endure from my colleague Mr. Turner.

Turner spent his five minutes to speak filibustering and attacking Hill and then refused to allow her to respond. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) then spoke with his own five-minute speech, not asking any questions. He then left the room.

“Can I actually say something?” Hill asked after Wenstrup finished his speech.

“I didn’t ask a question. I yielded back,” Wenstrup said.

Schiff let Hill speak anyway, which enraged Wenstrup.

Hill then spent several minutes praising Wenstrup’s “passionate” comments, while refuting Turner’s.

Maloney later responded to the moment saying that he has two daughters and would be remiss if he didn’t encourage better treatment of women.

Watch Maloney’s comments below: