Democrats are preparing four different Articles of Impeachment against Trump: CNN

House Democrats are preparing four Articles of Impeachment following two weeks of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported Friday.

“CNN is learning that Democrats are looking at multiple Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. they include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and bribery,” CNN’s Erin Burnett reported.

“This as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee has begun writing its impeachment report,” she continued.

The host explained how the timeline could look.

“All of this is picking up speed right now, we’re learning more about where we go tonight. The Democratic House aides we now know will spend Thanksgiving week preparing that report and hearings now are expected to begin in the Judiciary Committee on the first week in December, the plan is to then hold the vote before Christmas,” Burnett reported.

“Chairman Schiff also isn’t ruling out the possibility of even more hearings,” she added.

Watch: