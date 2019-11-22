Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats are preparing four different Articles of Impeachment against Trump: CNN

Published

26 mins ago

on

House Democrats are preparing four Articles of Impeachment following two weeks of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported Friday.

“CNN is learning that Democrats are looking at multiple Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. they include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and bribery,” CNN’s Erin Burnett reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee has begun writing its impeachment report,” she continued.

The host explained how the timeline could look.

“All of this is picking up speed right now, we’re learning more about where we go tonight. The Democratic House aides we now know will spend Thanksgiving week preparing that report and hearings now are expected to begin in the Judiciary Committee on the first week in December, the plan is to then hold the vote before Christmas,” Burnett reported.

“Chairman Schiff also isn’t ruling out the possibility of even more hearings,” she added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats are preparing four different Articles of Impeachment against Trump: CNN

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

House Democrats are preparing four Articles of Impeachment following two weeks of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported Friday.

"CNN is learning that Democrats are looking at multiple Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. they include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and bribery," CNN's Erin Burnett reported.

"This as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee has begun writing its impeachment report," she continued.

The host explained how the timeline could look.

"All of this is picking up speed right now, we're learning more about where we go tonight. The Democratic House aides we now know will spend Thanksgiving week preparing that report and hearings now are expected to begin in the Judiciary Committee on the first week in December, the plan is to then hold the vote before Christmas," Burnett reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This ain’t right’: Internet livid after Twitter suspends ‘El Bloombito’ parody account mocking Mike Bloomberg

Published

53 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $31 million on one-week of political ads -- the most ever spent by a candidate.

While many Twitter users were trashing Bloomberg for attempting to buy the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, one voice was conspicuously absent: the famous parody account El Bloombito, which has long-mocked Bloomberg's Spanglish.

El Bloombito has been around a long time -- in 2011, Buzzfeed ran a story headline, "The Best Of El Bloombito."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

More people are watching impeachment hearings than Trump’s last season of Celebrity Apprentice

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and President Donald Trump have tried to promote the idea that somehow Americans aren't watching the impeachment hearings and that their ratings are terrible.

Axios reported Friday evening that the Thursday hearings garnered 11.3 million viewers during the day-time. For context, that's an astounding number. The top ratings getter during the day is syndicated Dr. Phil episodes, who leads the way with 3.45 million viewers per episode so far this season and "Ellen" had 2.668 million.

Continue Reading
 
 