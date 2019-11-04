Quantcast
Dems already have enough evidence to impeach Trump — and don’t care about White House defying subpoenas

1 min ago

Although four White House officials have blown off congressional subpoenas to testify before the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, House Democrats reportedly aren’t sweating it.

Politico reports that House investigators believe they have already compiled enough damning evidence against the president to make a strong case for his impeachment and removal, and thus aren’t concerned about officials who are defying their subpoenas.

The one remaining witness whom Democrats would most like to see testify is White House attorney John Eisenberg, who allegedly ordered that the readout of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be placed into a top-secret server after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman raised alarms about the president asking a foreign country to investigate his domestic political opponents.

House Democrats are planning to start holding public impeachment hearings as early as next week and have already lined up several potential star witnesses. In addition to Vindman, Democrats are expected to hold public testimony for ambassador Bill Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, National Security Council official Tim Morrison, and former National Security Council official Fiona Hill.


