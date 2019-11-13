‘Devastating testimony’: Experts stunned after Bill Taylor drops an ‘unexpected bombshell’ at impeachment hearing

Ambassador Bill Taylor on Wednesday dropped a new bombshell during impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.

During his testimony, Taylor revealed one of his aides had overheard a conversation between President Donald Trump and European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland in which the president pressed the ambassador to get Ukraine on board with “the investigations” into former Vice President Joe Biden.

This conversation occurred on July 26th, or one day after Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressed for the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation of the company that had formerly employed Biden’s son.

This new revelation caught many national security experts and reporters off guard, and many described it as “devastating.”

Check out some reactions below.

So much of Trump’s misconduct is normalized because he does it in public https://t.co/RGsSWK868T https://t.co/BvTFeg6Iqp This kind of revelation is likely to be more damaging because it is an unexpected bombshell observed in private https://t.co/i52ehk1TdV — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) November 13, 2019

Woah wowah woosoosoow woah… bombshell coming. https://t.co/gG3zDfX9l7 — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) November 13, 2019

Taylor drops a bombshell New evidence directly fingers President Trump. July 26 phone call where Trump checks in with Sondland on status of Ukraine’s Biden investigation. Side note: Sondland omitted this. Intentional omission of material facts is perjury.#ImpeachmentHearings https://t.co/BFY3XZmbMM — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 13, 2019

Taylor just delivered a complicated but devastating testimony for President Trump. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 13, 2019

Watched Amb. Taylor’s riveting testimony in full and it’s left me stunned at what has been going on. The two channels he spoke about are stunning. It’s hard to imagine after hearing him that anyone could doubt that politics was center stage in this issue. #ImpeachmentHearings — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 13, 2019

Devastating new disclosure: Taylor says staff member told him last week abt July 26 call Sondland made to Trump from Ukraine. Sondland, he sez, then tells staff member “that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.” — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) November 13, 2019

Taylor’s testimony is as damning as it is credible. His detailed account, his demeanor and his expertise make attacks on him seem craven and political, which they are. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 13, 2019

