Develop your writing skills with this comprehensive $39 training bundle
History tells us that carefully chosen words can influence millions of people. If you would like to master the art of written persuasion, this training will help you get started.
The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle provides over 35 hours of content, teaching you how to captivate your audience with prose. You can get all eight courses for $39 via the Raw Story Store.
Whether you want to bring people over to your side of politics or simply make more sales, writing skills are invaluable. This bundle shows you the techniques used by professional copywriters to hook readers.
The training includes How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter, a course which teaches a simple system for writing good content. Every student is also given access to a professionally-designed review tool.
Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019 looks at the freshest techniques in sales copy. You learn how to hit the right tone, stir up emotions and get people to act.
The bundle also includes the Complete Digital Marketing Management Course. This 21-hour course teaches you the basics of copywriting, along with analytics, search engine optimization, and more.
Order now for $39 to get lifetime access to the full roster of eight courses.
