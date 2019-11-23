Devin Nunes blasted as ‘total traitor garbage’ by victim of his ‘illegal’ lawsuits against critics

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee was ripped on Saturday for being “garbage” for filing abusive lawsuits against critics.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been suing critics — going so far as to sue a parody Twitter account written in the voice of a bovine owned by the Fresno lawmaker.

Susan Hennessey, the executive editor of Lawfare, wondered on Saturday why Republicans aren’t being asked about Nunes’ lawsuits.

“I don’t understand why the press isn’t asking congressional Republicans whether they believe Devin Nunes’s abusive lawsuits against the press and individual citizens are appropriate or acceptable,” Hennessey tweeted.

“The point of these suits is to impose substantial financial and psychological costs in order to scare people from critical coverage and reporting,” Hennessey noted.

One of the victims of the lawsuits, Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, responded that he would not be cowered by Nunes and asked reporters to follow the money.

“I have yet to see a single reporter dig into who is funding the Nunes political lawsuits which do not show up on his FEC reports. Illegal,” Parkhomenko argued.

“As it relates to people he is suing and sending [subpoenas] to we are not scared and will show him lots of extra attention. We‘re doubling down,” he explained.

“I get the point being made but counter to conventional wisdom the only thing Nunes is going to wind up with at a bare minimum is being more humiliated for being complete and total traitor garbage. He f*cked with the wrong group of people here,” Parkhomenko wrote.

