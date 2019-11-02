Devin Nunes complains to Fox News about Texas Republican becoming laughingstock: ‘They snicker’

Rep. Devin Nunes aired his complaints about Democrats during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

“So we have to run, but when you see your colleague Adam Schiff (D-CA) in hallways around Congress, do you guys look at each other in the eye?” Jesse Watters asked. “Do you bump him in his shoulder? How does that work out?”

Nunes replied that he could not say what happened inside the secure room.

“But I can tell you this, it really is like a cult. They sit there and they snicker, they interrupt when John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is asking questions,” Nunes complained.

“They laugh, they snicker,” the Fresno Republican said.

