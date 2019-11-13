Devin Nunes goes nuts at impeachment hearing — and accuses Schiff of leading ‘cult-like’ ceremonies
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered an absolutely bonkers opening statement at the start of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.
In his statement, Nunes tried to attack the credibility of the impeachment inquiry by comparing it to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that did not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Nunes then accused Democrats of holding hearings in secret — and even evoked the occult to describe the majority party’s purportedly sinister actions.
“The witnesses deemed suitable for television by the Democrats were put through a closed-door audition process in a cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the Capitol, where Democrats conducted secret depositions, released a flood of misleading and one-sided leaks, and later selectively released transcripts in a highly-staged manner,” Nunes said.
In reality, Democrats have released all transcripts of their closed-door hearings and didn’t release any of them “selectively.”
Nunes then attacked Democrats for refusing to let them call Hunter Biden to the hearings, even though the former vice president’s son has absolutely no inside knowledge of the president’s attempts to extort Ukraine.
“The Democrats rejected most of the Republicans’ witness requests, resulting in a horrifically one-sided process where the crucial witnesses are denied a platform if their testimony does not support the Democrats’ absurd accusations,” Nunes fumed.
Watch the video below.
