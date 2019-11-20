Devin Nunes goes nuts at impeachment hearing — and says Dems would’ve impeached George Washington
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday delivered yet another rant at House Democrats during impeachment hearings.
As has been the case with all of his opening statements, Nunes did not at all try to rebut the damning facts that have been established by the impeachment hearings so far, and instead railed against Democrats for attacking President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Toward the end of his opening statement, Nunes went way out into left field and accused Democrats of wanting to impeach George Washington.
“The Democrats’ fake outrage that President Trump used his own channel to communicate with Ukraine — I’ll remind my friends on the other side of the aisle that our first president, George Washington, directed his own diplomatic channels to secure a treaty with Great Britain,” he said. “If my Democratic colleagues were around in 1794, they probably would want to impeach him, too.”
The reason Democrats are impeaching Trump isn’t that he used back channels to talk with Ukraine to discuss a treaty, but rather that he used such channels to shake down Ukraine to publicly launch investigations of his domestic political opponents.
