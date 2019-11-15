Devin Nunes hilariously mocked for yet another bizarre rant about nude Trump photos during impeachment

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday went off on a rant about Democrats purportedly trying to obtain nude photos of President Donald Trump — his second such rant in the span of just three days.

“When you find yourself on the phone, like the Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude pictures of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as the Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you’ve gone too far,” Nunes said in his opening statement ahead of House impeachment hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the second time this week that Nunes has brought up nude Trump photos in an opening statement, which led many observers on Twitter to torch the California Republican for his seeming fixation on pornographic images of the president.

Check out some reactions below.

Devin Nunes is the only person besides the president* who cares about nude photos of the president*. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 15, 2019

Devin Nunes is desperate to get his hands on those Trump nudes — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Devin Nunes going to bring up Trump nudes at every impeachment hearing? — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Nunes is obsessed with nude pictures of Donald Trump’s chalupa. #ImpeachmentHearing — Not As Outlandish As I COULD Be (@HickoryHilltop) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time Devin Nunes has mentioned nude photos of Trump. Three times and it's a New York Times style section trend piece. — Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) November 15, 2019

Devin Nunes seems to enjoy talking about "nude pictures of Trump." Not sure why else he keeps bringing it up. If he has such pictures, that is his private business and we should not judge. 🐄🐮 #ImpeachingHearings — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think I speak for everyone. No one, let me repeat, NO ONE would actively hunt for nude pictures of @realDonaldTrump except @DevinNunes seems obsessed with them. — beckron99 (@beckron99) November 15, 2019

I want the world to know. As a Democrat, I break with my party. I am not seeking nude pictures of Donald Trump. I just want @DevinNunes to know. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is @DevinNunes so obsessed with the conspiracy theory of nude photos? It’s embarrassing for him! He needs to MOOOOOOve on from it @DevinCow #ImpeachingHearings — JenniferYoung (@Niffer03801) November 15, 2019

Why is out that @DevinNunes is obsessed w obtaining nude photos of @realDonaldTrump? Does he want to compare size? #DevinNudesgate — Montanagirl (@Margare93369457) November 15, 2019