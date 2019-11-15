Quantcast
Connect with us

Devin Nunes hilariously mocked for yet another bizarre rant about nude Trump photos during impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday went off on a rant about Democrats purportedly trying to obtain nude photos of President Donald Trump — his second such rant in the span of just three days.

“When you find yourself on the phone, like the Democrats did, with Russian pranksters offering nude pictures of Trump, and afterward you order your staff to follow up and get the photos, as the Democrats also did, then it might be time to ask yourself if you’ve gone too far,” Nunes said in his opening statement ahead of House impeachment hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the second time this week that Nunes has brought up nude Trump photos in an opening statement, which led many observers on Twitter to torch the California Republican for his seeming fixation on pornographic images of the president.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Schiff repeatedly slaps down GOP’s immediate attempts to derail second impeachment hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) repeatedly rebuffed Republican efforts to derail the second day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was scheduled to testify Friday about President Donald Trump and his associates pushing her out of her State Department post during a campaign to pressure the country's government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.

After Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, delivered their opening statements, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked the chairman if he would block GOP questions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House releases transcript of first Trump call to Ukraine’s president

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

The White House has released a transcript of President Donald Trump's first phone call to Ukraine's newly elected president.

Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskey on April 21 to congratulate him on his election win, and he invited the president to Ukraine for his inauguration.

"I'll look into that -- and well, give us the date and, at a very minimum, we'll have a great representative," Trump told Zelensky.

"When I owned Miss Universe," the president added, "they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented."

This transcript predates a July 25 call that was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that prompted a congressional impeachment inquiry.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Follow the money’: CNN’s Camerota connects the dots between Trump’s corrupt cronies and his firing of Marie Yovanovitch

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussion on Friday's House impeachment hearing that features Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, turning to threats that were launched against her by President Donald Trump and why associates of the president wanted her ousted from her job.

According to "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota, House investigators need to look beyond the president who ordered her recall and take a hard look at the people the president has surrounded himself with including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested to the panel, "The [Ukraine] phone call is a symptom of a larger corruption that Donald Trump set in motion -- that he created this parallel foreign policy that was designed entirely to help him politically. And part of that was firing the American ambassador who he and Giuliani and Giuliani's allies felt like was an obstacle."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image